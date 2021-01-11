Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the person who stole an all terrain utility vehicle from a residence in Orleans.

Vermont State Police Cpl. Amy LeClair reported that someone stole the vehicle from a residence on Water Street sometime between noon and 2 p.m. on Sunday. The vehicle is a green 2014 Polaris side-by-side with a six-foot plow and two floodlights mounted on the roof.

