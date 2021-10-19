All Things In Moderation… Winn Swears In Hennessey

Gerald Winn, at left, Littleton’s longtime town moderator and New Hampshire’s longest, continuously-serving town moderator, swears John Hennessey, president and CEO of the Littleton Coin Co. and chairman of the River District Redevelopment Commission, in as town moderator on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (Contributed photo)

Gerald Winn, at left, Littleton’s longtime town moderator and New Hampshire’s longest, continuously-serving town moderator, swears John Hennessey, president and CEO of the Littleton Coin Co. and chairman of the River District Redevelopment Commission, in as town moderator on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (Contributed photo)

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments