Allegation Of Aggravated Assault Outside Walmart Lands Derby Line Man In Jail

DERBY LINE — A local man was arrested Jan. 2, and charged with aggravated assault following an incident at the Derby Walmart.
State police were called to Walmart at 2:42 p.m. after receiving a call of a verbal altercation there. Upon their arrival the subject, Jonathan Wood, 26, of Derby Line, was no longer on scene. Investigation, police stated, revealed Wood to have threatened Justin Stevens, 27, also of Derby Line, with a knife near the exit of Walmart. Wood was later located, and taken into custody on the charge of aggravated assault.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.