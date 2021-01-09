Allegation Of Aggravated Assault Outside Walmart Lands Derby Line Man In Jail

Jonathan Wood

DERBY LINE — A local man was arrested Jan. 2, and charged with aggravated assault following an incident at the Derby Walmart.

State police were called to Walmart at 2:42 p.m. after receiving a call of a verbal altercation there. Upon their arrival the subject, Jonathan Wood, 26, of Derby Line, was no longer on scene. Investigation, police stated, revealed Wood to have threatened Justin Stevens, 27, also of Derby Line, with a knife near the exit of Walmart. Wood was later located, and taken into custody on the charge of aggravated assault.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments