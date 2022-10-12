Alleged Arsonist Found Competent To Stand Trial

A local man accused of setting fire to a garage in Barton has been found competent to stand trial.
Conrad Labor, 40, of Newport, has pleaded not guilty to ten charges in Orleans Superior Court including felony 1st-degree arson and nine misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment. Labor is currently being held at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield.
A competency evaluation of Labor was conducted this summer to determine if he was able to understand the charges against him and the judicial process. A hearing on the evaluation report was held in Orleans court on Wednesday before Judge Lisa A. Warren.
Orleans Superior Court
Prosecutor Farzana Leyva and defense attorney Sam Swope both agreed to the report’s findings that Labor was competent. The case is now headed toward trial.
“Mr. Labor is competent to stand trial,” said Judge Warren.
Labor is accused of setting fire to a garage in June at 33 Vigario Lane in Barton which is attached to a house. At the time of the fire, resident Brittany Hersom, 33, and eight minor children were inside the home.
“Brittany advised that she was home and inside the house with minor children that she was watching,” wrote Vermont State Police Detective Sgt. Christopher Blais in his report. “At the time of the fire some children were napping and some were playing games as they had finished lunch. Brittany advised that at 1305 hours, she received a call from her neighbors, Jamie and Abbie, reporting that they saw smoke and flames coming from the side of Brittany’s garage. Brittany advised that Abbie called 911 while she collected the children and got them out of the home.”
No injuries were reported. The reckless endangerment charges are related to the nine occupants of the house on the day of the fire.
Labor faces a possible sentence of two to 19 years in prison and $11,000 in fines.
