Alleged Arsonist Found Competent To Stand Trial
Federal Building and Orleans County District Court, Newport, Vt. (File Photo) #filephoto

A local man accused of setting fire to a garage in Barton has been found competent to stand trial.

Conrad Labor, 40, of Newport, has pleaded not guilty to ten charges in Orleans Superior Court including felony 1st-degree arson and nine misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment. Labor is currently being held at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield.

