Alleged Assault In Burke Leads To Seven Charges

A local man is facing seven charges after an alleged assault in Burke.
Andrew Baird, 23, of Barton, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday to felony 1st-degree aggravated domestic assault and second-degree domestic assault - violation of court order.
Baird also pleaded not guilty to three counts of misdemeanor violating conditions of release, petty larceny and unlawful mischief.
Caledonia Superior Court
Judge Justin P. Jiron set conditions of release and $500 bail.
Vermont State Police said they received a 911 call on Aug. 10 at 11:37 p.m., and dispatch could hear a female crying and yelling.
The alleged victim told the dispatcher that Andrew Baird had stolen her rent money and shoved her to the ground, which had caused her back pain.
Troopers then responded to a residence on Gaskell Hill Road in Burke, where the altercation reportedly occurred. A trooper asked why Baird took her money.
“She said, ‘because he didn’t want me to have it, and he was going to his girlfriend’s house to do drugs,’” wrote Tpr. Adam Aremburg in his report.
The alleged victim also told police that Baird had backed into her car when he was leaving.
“(She) said following him hitting her car, she threw a cooler at his windshield which broke it,” wrote Tpr. Aremburg. “(She) went on to say Baird got out of the vehicle and came back and started throwing her around next to her car…’He had me by the throat and kept on pushing me into the mud right there’…She told us her face was in the mud.”
Police said the alleged victim was covered with dry mud on the front and back of her clothes.
Baird faces a possible sentence of over 22 years in prison and $39,000 in fines.
