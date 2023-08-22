Alleged Assault In Burke Leads To Seven Charges
The Caledonia County Courthouse on Main Street in St. Johnsbury.

A local man is facing seven charges after an alleged assault in Burke.

Andrew Baird, 23, of Barton, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday to felony 1st-degree aggravated domestic assault and second-degree domestic assault - violation of court order.

