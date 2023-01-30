Accused bank robber William J. Garrett was held on $25,000 bail Monday by Judge Justin P. Jiron.
Garrett, 37, of St. Johnsbury, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court to a felony charge of assault and robbery and misdemeanor charges of attempted simple assault by menace, petit larceny and violating conditions of release.
Caledonia County State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski argued for the high bail based on the four open criminal cases that were already pending against Garrett before he allegedly robbed the Union Bank on Portland Street Friday.
Caledonia Superior Court
“This new one makes five,” said Zaleski. “Two of these pending dockets are felony aggravated assault charges. The other two dockets include charges for violating conditions of release…Mr. Garrett has consistently shown that he can’t follow any set of his conditions.”
According to court documents, Garrett allegedly walked into the bank at 2:28 p.m. wearing a red bandana mask and presented a threatening note to one of the bank tellers demanding $10,000 in cash.
But he only got away with $550 dollars, his threatening note was later found on a snowbank and at least one bank employee recognized him, said police.
“I was then advised by Tina Before, 47, that she was 95% positive the robber was William Garrett,” wrote St. Johnsbury Police Sgt. Lester Cleary in his report. “Before also told me the bank security officer was working on pulling still photos from the bank security system.”
Police said they also recognized the alleged robber as William J. Garrett after receiving the photos.
The bank teller who was approached with the threatening note is identified by police as Sara Wescott, 48.
“He walked in with mask up, black coat, red sweatshirt, hood up,” said Wescott in a sworn written statement given to police. “He said loudly ‘I’m Mike Sylvestor,’ then unfolded a piece of notebook paper, holding it on the top and bottom. He was moving as I was reading it, I believe it said I want $10,000, pretend you are cashing a check for me, don’t say anything, I have a gun-and something like so no one gets hurt, or I’ll hurt people. It was hard to read with him holding and moving.”
Wescott then gave the robber $550 dollars in cash.
“He looked at it and hesitated and then turned with it and left,” wrote Wescott.
Before also told police in a sworn written statement that the robber actually took his mask off after being handed the cash.
“He took off his bandana and said thank you,” said Before. “He went out back towards our vehicles and started to run and fell…I do know this guy as William Garrett.”
St. Johnsbury Police Ofc. George Johnson accompanied a state police K-9 unit in an effort to locate the suspect and during that process Ofc. Johnson located two notes, a black jacket and a red hooded sweatshirt on a snowbank on Portland Street.
Police said the first note reads as follows:
“You got 5 secons to emptey the hole bank draw time now do not ack up and be cullm Dont not cause a asecn or yowu will Die.”
The second note, which police believe was used during the robbery, reads as follows, according to the report.
“you got 5 seconds to count your bank draw like I am cashing a $10,000 check if you want to see me kill evrey one then do it without makeing a or draw I tention at all or you all DIE.”
Garrett was located and arrested on Saturday at his mother’s apartment on Caledonia Street.
Garrett, who is being held at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury, faces a possible sentence of over 12 years in prison and $3,000 in fines on the new charges.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.