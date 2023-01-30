Accused bank robber William J. Garrett was held on $25,000 bail Monday by Judge Justin P. Jiron.

Garrett, 37, of St. Johnsbury, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court to a felony charge of assault and robbery and misdemeanor charges of attempted simple assault by menace, petit larceny and violating conditions of release.

