Alleged Car Stabber Released To Live In Winooski

A man who witnesses said had to be subdued by employees of a Hardwick car dealership last year has been released from pre-trial detention into the custody of a court-appointed custodian in Chittenden County.
Caledonia Superior Court Judge Justin P. Jiron approved the release of Righley Jones, 20, to live with Michael Martin at 200 Main Street, Apt. A, in Winooski while Jones awaits trial on two counts of felony first-degree aggravated domestic assault and misdemeanor charges of unlawful mischief and disorderly conduct.
Jones pleaded not guilty to the charges after being accused of stabbing a car and threatening people with a knife at Lamoille Valley Ford at 10:50 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
Caledonia Superior Court
The motion for release was filed by St. Johnsbury defense attorney John A. Viscido but it was opposed by Deputy Caledonia County State’s Attorney Claire Burns.
Burns told the court she was not in favor of releasing Jones to live with Martin for several reasons including the crowded living situation Jones would be entering, animosity towards the alleged victims in the case and Jones’ recent criminal record.
But Judge Jiron said during his ruling that he was concerned about the “continued incarceration of Mr. Jones.”
Jones has been held behind bars since November because the court had previously ordered that he only be released into the custody of a court-appointed custodian under a 24-hour curfew at a court-approved residence.
Hardwick Police said they arrested Jones after they were called to the dealership for a report of a male who had threatened two people with a knife and also damaged a vehicle. Police said that when they arrived on the scene they found Jones on the ground being held by several people including dealership employees.
One of the alleged victims, a 58-year-old woman, told investigators that she and Jones were in her vehicle, with the intention of looking at a car for Jones, when Jones became agitated and started acting out violently.
If convicted of all the charges Jones faces a possible sentence of over 30 years in prison and $51,000 in fines.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.