Alleged Driver In Shooting Charged With Fentanyl Trafficking

Wilfredo Cerpa, 23, Hartford, Conn.

NEWPORT CITY — The man accused of driving the getaway car in the shooting and hostage-taking incident in Newport City last week has now been charged with fentanyl trafficking.

Wilfredo Cerpa, 23, of Hartford, Conn., pleaded not guilty Tuesday morning in Orleans Superior Court to new charges of possessing 70 milligrams or more of fentanyl with intent to sell it, along with charges of being an accessory after the fact to restraining people during a home invasion and robbery and also in the shooting.

