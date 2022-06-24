Alleged Excavator Assault Suspect To Stay In Jail

Scaffolding in front of the Caledonia County Courthouse in St. Johnsbury is in place on Monday, May 23, 2022, for an extensive brick replacement project by Alpine Restoration, from Waterbury. (Photo by Dana Gray)
A Hardwick man held without bail for allegedly assaulting Vermont State Troopers with an excavator tried to convince the court to release him on Thursday.
But Judge Timothy B. Tomasi ruled in favor of the state.
Wayne Tallman, 52, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court this week to felony charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and impeding a public officer. Tallman also pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges of reckless endangerment and resisting arrest.
The state later added a charge of 2nd degree attempted murder against Tallman who was ordered held without bail by Judge Lisa A. Warren pending a weight-of-the-evidence hearing - which was held Thursday afternoon.
With Vermont State Troopers filling the courtroom gallery, Tallman’s defense attorney David Sleigh argued that the attempted murder charge should be dismissed because his client never intended to kill anyone. Attorney Sleigh also argued his client was not a danger to society and should be released from jail pending trial.
But Caledonia County State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski opposed Sleigh’s requests and showed video from two police body cameras and a cruiser camera of the alleged incident in which Tallman was attempting to stop his son from being arrested.
The videos showed Tallman getting into the excavator twice and driving toward two state troopers and swinging the bucket of the excavator at them.
The judge then ruled in favor of the state.
Tallman is now being held in pre-trial detention at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury and faces a possible sentence of up to eleven years in prison and $7,000 in fines if convicted.
