A Canaan man accused of trying to gouge the eyes out of a 30-year-old woman last year keeps calling his alleged victim from jail despite court orders prohibiting contact between them.
That’s according to court documents filed in Essex Superior Court.
Scott Barr, 30, was charged this month by Essex County State’s Attorney Vince Illuzzi with 17 counts of violating conditions of release for repeatedly contacting his victim by prison telephone in November of 2021. Barr has pleaded not guilty to the new charges and remains held without bail at Northern State Correctional Complex in Newport.
Essex Superior Court
Barr is facing a possible life sentence on underlying charges of felony 1st degree aggravated domestic assault and felony “maiming” for allegedly beating the woman with a box fan, head-butting her face, strangling her and attempting to gouge her eyes out with his fingers.
At his arraignment on the assault charges, the court ordered Barr held without bail and set conditions that he “NOT have contact with” the alleged victim in person, by writing, telephone, e-mail or through a third person whether he is in jail or not.
According to an affidavit filed by Essex County Deputy Sheriff Matthew Thomas earlier this month, Barr can be heard on recorded jailhouse calls talking to the alleged victim and attempting to manipulate her.
“You can petition for the no contact to be dropped,” said Barr, according to the report. “You know, you can do that, I can’t. You really could, that’s up to you, all of that is up to you.”
According to court documents, state police were called to 355 Route 253 in Canaan at 12:14 a.m. last August after receiving a report that Barr had assaulted the alleged victim so severely she could no longer see.
Family members told investigators that after the assault the alleged victim’s eyes were swollen shut and “gushing blood,” according to the assault report.
The alleged victim told police the assault began as she and Barr were arguing and that he started by strangling her from behind with one arm and covering her mouth so she couldn’t breathe until she almost lost consciousness.
Then came the alleged maiming incident with Barr digging his finger inside her left eye socket.
“He put his finger behind my eyeball and he pulled and tried to do the other one but couldn’t,” said the alleged victim, according to police.
Barr is facing a possible sentence of over eight years in prison and $17,000 in fines if convicted of the new charges.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.