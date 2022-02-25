Alleged Get-Away Driver In Holland Drug Shooting Turns Herself In To VSP

The alleged getaway driver in a drive-by shooting that left two Orleans County residents seriously injured has turned herself in at the state police barracks in Williston.
Jessica Robishaw, 34, pleaded not guilty in Orleans Superior Court on Friday to a felony charge of accessory after the fact in connection with the drug-related shooting in the town of Holland on New Year’s Day.
Judge Lisa A. Warren set bail at $25,000 and conditions of release that require Robishaw to only be released into the custody of a court-appointed custodian.
Orleans Superior Court
According to court documents, a witness in the case told police that Robishaw was behind the wheel of a pick-up truck on School Road in Holland when one of her passengers known by the street name of “Jonny Green” began firing an AR-15 rifle at another vehicle occupied by Derby Line residents Jason Willey, 38, and his mother, Valerie Lyon, 57.
“(The witness) stated that ‘Jonny Green’ then sat on the windowsill of the rear door and shot into the car with Willey and Lyon inside it,” wrote VSP Detective Sgt. Drew Cota in his report. “She stated that Robishaw then drove them away from the scene.”
Another witness in the case, identified as Rachael M. Goulet, 27, told police that “Jonny Green” was accompanied by another male suspect in the truck during the shooting and that both were wearing ski masks.
“Goulet advised she observed one male, sitting in the rear passenger side seat, to have an AR—15 style firearm,” wrote Det. Cota. “Goulet stated as they continued down the road, she observed Jason Willey come out of nowhere in his mother’s Subaru and pulled in front of the truck she (Goulet) was in. Goulet advised Robishaw drove around Willey’s vehicle. Once in front of the vehicle, Goulet stated the male in the rear passenger side seat began shooting at Willey. She was unable to say how many shots were fired.”
Goulet and two other suspects identified as Johnny D. Crocker Jr., 25, and an unidentified individual using the street name “Danger” have since been charged by federal authorities with conspiracy to distribute narcotics.
Police said “Jonny Green” was later identified as Jan Michael Valverde, 27, of New Haven, Conn. who has since been arrested and charged with attempted murder.
Robishaw faces a possible sentence of up to seven years in prison and a $1,000 fine if convicted.
