Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
Law enforcement officers converge early Thursday afternoon on Caswell Avenue in Derby Line near the U.S.-Canadian border after a report of what turned to be an apparent hoax shooting. (Photo by Robin Smith)
Law enforcement officers, weapons at the ready, converge on Caswell Avenue at the intersection with Maple Street in Derby Line after a report of what turned out to be an apparent hoax shooting. (Photo by Robin Smith)
Law enforcement officers converge early Thursday afternoon on Caswell Avenue in Derby Line near the U.S.-Canadian border after a report of what turned to be an apparent hoax shooting. (Photo by Robin Smith)
Law enforcement officers, weapons at the ready, converge on Caswell Avenue at the intersection with Maple Street in Derby Line after a report of what turned out to be an apparent hoax shooting. (Photo by Robin Smith)
DERBY LINE — Police are seeking the man who called in a shooting that never happened, causing the lock down of part of Derby Line Village early Thursday afternoon and leaving everyone jittery on Halloween.
Dozens of law enforcement officers from local, state and federal agencies converged on Derby Line just after 1 p.m., closing off Caswell Avenue between Interstate 91 where the local U.S. Port of Entry is located and Main Street initially as part of a manhunt and then to investigate what appeared to be a hoax.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.