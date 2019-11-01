DERBY LINE — Police are seeking the man who called in a shooting that never happened, causing the lock down of part of Derby Line Village early Thursday afternoon and leaving everyone jittery on Halloween.

Dozens of law enforcement officers from local, state and federal agencies converged on Derby Line just after 1 p.m., closing off Caswell Avenue between Interstate 91 where the local U.S. Port of Entry is located and Main Street initially as part of a manhunt and then to investigate what appeared to be a hoax.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.