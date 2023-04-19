Alleged House Shooter Charged Again

A Barton man suspected of firing multiple gunshots through his next-door neighbor’s house has been accused of violating his conditions of release again.
That’s according to court documents obtained from Orleans Superior Court in Newport.
Brent A. Bapp, 37, pleaded not guilty to the new VCR charge on Tuesday and was released on conditions by Judge Howard VanBenthuysen. Bapp has been charged with multiple VCRs since the alleged shooting incident occurred in July of 2021 on Burton Hill Rd in Barton.
Orleans Superior Court
According to court documents, Bapp violated his 24-hour curfew by leaving his current residence on Maple Street in Orleans.
Bapp is accused by witness Brooke Watson, 23, of driving a truck into the driveway of his old residence located on Leblanc Road in the Town of Barton on Feb. 12.
“I was on my way home riding passenger in my boyfriend’s car, while riding on Leblanc Road, we got to the old house where Brent Bapp was previously staying and had to stop in the road as there was one of Brent’s two-toned trucks taking up the whole road attempting to back into the driveway,” wrote Watson in her sworn written statement provided to police.
“I immediately checked to see who was driving…As we passed I saw Brent Bapp in the driver seat of the truck. I’ve known Brent for 10+ years and know exactly what he looks like I am 100% positive it was him.”
According to an affidavit filed by Vermont State Police Tpr. Daniel Lynch, the alleged 2021 incident began with gunshots being fired on a Saturday night into the home of Jason Watson, 49, at 2443 Burton Hill Rd in Barton.
Bapp was charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, felony obstruction of justice and misdemeanor charges of aggravated disorderly conduct and criminal threatening after he allegedly threatened to sexually assault and kill his neighbor’s wife.
Bapp pleaded not guilty to the charges.
“There were several bullet holes in the side of J. Watson’s residence, and spent shell casings were subsequently located on Bapp’s driveway,” wrote Tpr. Lynch in his report.
Bapp faces a possible sentence of up to six months in prison and a $1,000 fine on his new VCR charge. Bapp faces a possible sentence of over 11 years in prison and $13,000 in fines on the 2021 charges.
