An alleged Peacham kidnapper almost went back to jail.
But according to a court hearing on Thursday, she has worked out the issues between her and her court-approved responsible adult.
Nichole J. Cloutier, 36, and Mack Varnum, 45 - both from Peacham - are accused of kidnapping Colleen Rodriguez, 33, in February.
But Cloutier was released from jail in March into the custody of a man named Gary Barnes, 72, at 463 Barnes Road in Bakersfield, Vt. Barnes is required to report any violations of the conditions of release.
Caledonia Superior Court
But on April 17, the Caledonia County State’s Attorney’s office told Vermont State Police that Cloutier was no longer residing with Barnes.
“I was informed that Barnes had brought Cloutier to the hospital in St. Albans and that she later called and told him she was leaving the hospital,” wrote Detective Sgt. Drew Cota in his report. “He told her not to, but he was unsure if she had left on her own or not…Barnes contacted Cloutier’s attorney and then the SA’s (State’s Attorney’s) Office to advise that he no longer wished to be Cloutier’s responsible adult.”
Deputy State’s Attorney Tom Paul then filed a motion in Caledonia Superior Court asking that Barnes be removed as the court-appointed responsible adult, return the bail that Barnes had posted and send Cloutier back to jail until a new responsible adult could be approved and the bail was re-posted.
But as it turned out, Cloutier was sent back to Barnes’ house in Bakersfield by the hospital after she had recovered and the two of them had resolved their issues.
“My understanding of what has taken place is that there were some bumps in the road between Mr. Barnes and Miss Cloutier,” said defense attorney Laura Wilson of Lyndonville. “But they appear to, by all accounts, to have resolved that…They have worked that out.”
Cloutier was then released by Judge Justin P. Jiron to return to Barnes’ residence pending trial.
The alleged victim in the kidnapping case, Rodriguez, told police she was picked up on the side of the road in Peacham. She said she was bound and restrained by Varnum and Cloutier, who allegedly drove around for hours and threatened to kill her. She told police that at one point Varnum and Cloutier left her alone, allowing her the opportunity to escape in their truck. Rodriguez told police she drove to St. Johnsbury, where she was discovered by police.
Police said in their report that Varnum told Rodriguez that he was going to pour gas on her and burn her on the side of the road.
Cloutier has pleaded not guilty to felony charges of kidnapping, 1st-degree unlawful restraint, and aggravated assault. Varnum remains in jail at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
Both Varnum and Cloutier face possible sentences of up to life in prison.
