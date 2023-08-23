Alleged Killers In Court On Federal Charges

BURLINGTON — A pair of out-of-staters, who police have linked to unrelated homicides in Vermont in recent months, were ordered held without bail following their appearances in U.S. District Court on Wednesday on federal charges. One defendant could be linked to more killings in Hartford, Conn., court records show.

Elias Lopez, 18, of Hartford, Conn., pleaded not guilty to federal charges of conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine and with possession of a firearm while trafficking drugs in Windham County in August. The government also wants Lopez, also known as “Louis” and “Joey” to forfeit $12,2023 in cash and a Glock 9-mm pistol that was seized.

