Alleged Maplefields Shooter A No-show At Arraignment

ST. JOHNSBURY — Drugs and “disrespect” played a role in the shooting of a Barnet man outside Maplefields on Tuesday.
Two people linked to the crime were scheduled for arraignment in Caledonia Superior Court on Thursday afternoon, but only one of them appeared. Felipe Cotto, 40, from Massachusetts, who is charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and Casey Squires, 21, of Sheffield, who is accused of a charge of accessory after the fact, were supposed to appear in separate back-to-back hearings inside a secure video conference room at Northeast Regional Correctional Facility. Squires attended her hearing, entering a not guilty plea, but Cotto did not show up. The court, presided over by Judge Thomas Devine, was told by a prison official that Cotto refused to participate in the hearing.
Cotto is accused of shooting Nathan Smires, 36, of Barnet, in the neck with a .22 revolver. Squires is accused of driving from the shooting scene with Cotto and failing to report the crime.
Cotto and Squires are noted in court documents to be in a relationship together.
Both were lodged in the St. Johnsbury jail Wednesday night after being taken into custody by Vermont State Police earlier in the day at a residence on Mathewson Hill Road in Lyndon.
Police had tracked them to the address after witnesses to the shooting of Smires identified them.
It was just before 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday when state police were contacted by St. Johnsbury Police about the shooting. Responding officers found Smires suffering from a gunshot wound. He was first taken to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital for treatment before being transferred to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. His injuries were considered life-threatening.
An affidavit by VSP Det. Sgt. Drew Cota notes eyewitness details to the incident from Gina Barrette, 28, and Damian Emerson, 22. Both identified Cotto as the shooter and Squires as a person accompanying him.
Sgt. Cota and St. Johnsbury Police Sgt. Lester Cleary talked to Barrette, the affidavit notes, and learned that she, Emerson and Smires were together in a vehicle when they met up with Cotto and Squires who were in another vehicle at the park and ride located across the road from Maplefields.
Barrette’s statement was that Smires was there to give a “10 piece” of cocaine to Cotto in exchange for items that belonged to Smires including a set of keys.
“Barrette stated that she has purchased cocaine and fentanyl from Cotto and knows him to have in his possession a silver revolver with brown wood grips when he is doing drug deals,” Sgt. Cota’s affidavit notes. She told police that she had been buying cocaine and fentanyl from Cotto for four or five months.
At one point at the park and ride Tuesday night, Barrett said, she exited the vehicle and walked over to Maplefields.
Emerson told Sgt. Cota and Sgt. Cleary that the meet-up in the park and ride was for a drug deal.
“Emerson stated that Squires had called (Smires) and asked if (Smires) wanted to buy ‘down’, which is slang for opiates,” the affidavit notes. “Emerson stated that (Smires) did not want to buy ‘down’ and was asked if he had any ‘up’, which he confirmed was crack cocaine.”
Shortly after Barrette left the car to go to Maplefields, Emerson and Smires drove to the store and Cotto, who he said he knows as “Flex,” and Squires followed. After they parked, Emerson said, “Flex” exited the car and pulled out a gun. As Smires started to reverse, “Flex” shot Smires, according to Emerson’s statement.
Cotto and Squires then left the parking area in a silver Hyundai, according to the witnesses.
Video surveillance footage provided by Maplefields shows both vehicles in the lot and a man exiting one of the vehicles, holding an object in his right hand that he points at the driver of the other vehicle, according to Sgt. Cota’s report. “It appears that a muzzle flash goes off.”
Police worked with cellular phone providers to obtain the location of phones belonging to Cotto and Squires and tracked both to Mathewson Hill Road.
Law enforcement personnel went to a residence there and found the vehicle Cotto and Squires reportedly left Maplefields concealed in the back. They also encountered Cotto and Squires trying to run from the house, Sgt. Cota wrote.
Once in custody, Cotto reportedly refused to speak to the police. Squires spoke with VSP detectives and said the meeting with Smires at the park and ride was about drugs and that there was an argument with Smires about him shorting them on an earlier deal. She told police that she did not see the shooting but heard the shot and was told by Cotto what happened.
“She stated that she asked Cotto if he shot the victim and he told her he shot him in the chest because he, the victim, had disrespected him, Cotto,” Sgt. Cota reported.
Squires said she failed to alert the police about what had happened because she “was afraid of getting into trouble.”
Her decision to not come forward makes her an accessory to the shooting, according to Caledonia County State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski, who argued during Squires’ arraignment for a bail requirement of $25,000.
Attorney Jill Jordan, serving as Squires’ public defender objected to the high bail request, saying Squires has no financial means to meet such a steep bail burden.
In defense of the bail request, Zaleski said Squires twice demonstrated that she is capable of taking flight from justice by driving away from the shooting scene and by trying to run away from the Mathewson Hill house when the police arrived.
Zaleski also referenced an Orange County case in which Squires was found in a vehicle at a different park and ride with a “different Massachusetts drug dealer.”
The state’s attorney said it was for the safety of the community that she argue to keep Squires in jail while the case against her proceeds.
“She has been actively engaged in transporting and assisting out-of-state narcotics dealers into this community to sell products,” Zaleski said. “She’s helping to house them. She’s driving them around. She’s helping transport them for their drug deals. And that, in and of itself, is creating an enormous public safety risk for the people of this community.”
Jordan objected to Zaleski’s assertions that Squires was a knowing and willing participant in drug deals. She said the state was trying to base its bail argument on “guilt by association.”
“So that assumption, Judge, guilt by association, has no place in a courtroom,” Jordan said.
During the exchange, Squires remained silent in the jail’s video room, appearing disinterested and literally laid back, lounging in her chair, at times. At one point Jordan asked her to move her bare foot away from the camera and sit up.
Judge Devine decided against the $25,000 bail request but did order some financial investment. A bond of $7,500 was issued with a requirement that 10 percent ($750) be posted before Squires will be released.
When she is released from jail she must adhere to a curfew and be under the supervision of a responsible adult. She also must stay away from people connected to the case: Cotto, Smires, Emerson, Barrette, Jason Gilman, 44, and Brittany Clark, 33. Gilman is the owner of the home on Mathewson Hill Road, and Clark was reportedly passed out from drug use in the back seat of the car Cotto and Squires were in the night of the shooting. According to her statement to police, Clark has no recollection of the time leading up to the shooting, the shooting itself, or the moments thereafter.
As for Cotto, a judicial summons was ordered that requires him to be brought from the jail to the courthouse on Friday for his arraignment. The state will likely be arguing Cotto be held without bail.
