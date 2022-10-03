Alleged Murder For Hire Mastermind Arrives In Vermont

Serhat Gumrukcu (Photo Courtesy of The Wall Street Journal)

The alleged mastermind of a Danville murder-for-hire plot has arrived in Vermont.

Serhat D. Gumrukcu, 39, of Los Angeles, Calif., was transported by U.S. Marshals to Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans on Friday. Gumrukcu is now scheduled for arraignment in U.S. District Court in Burlington on Tuesday at 10:00 am.

