Alleged Murder For Hire Mastermind Arrives In Vermont

The alleged mastermind of a Danville murder-for-hire plot has arrived in Vermont.
Serhat D. Gumrukcu, 39, of Los Angeles, Calif., was transported by U.S. Marshals to Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans on Friday. Gumrukcu is now scheduled for arraignment in U.S. District Court in Burlington on Tuesday at 10:00 am.
Gumrukcu is accused of arranging for the kidnapping and murder of Danville resident Greg Davis, 49, in January of 2018.
He was arrested this spring by federal authorities and indicted for racketeering and murder. Gumrukcu will be represented in court by defense attorney David V. Kirby.
Three other suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of Davis including the alleged shooter, Jerry Banks, 34, of Fort Garland, Colorado and Nevada residents Berk Eratay, 35, and Aron Lee Ethridge, 42.
Ethridge has already pleaded guilty in connection with the murder. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 2 at 1:30 p.m. by Chief U.S. District Court Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford.
The FBI alleges that Gumrukcu arranged for the murder of Davis because he feared that Davis would jeopardize Gumrukcu’s involvement in a biotech deal that authorities say eventually earned Gumrukcu $100 million dollars in stock.
The government says in court documents that Banks posed as a federal agent to kidnap Davis from his Danville home on Hawkins Road. Davis was later found shot to death on the side of the road in Barnet.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.