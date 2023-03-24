Alleged Murder-For-Hire Mastermind Indicted Again

Serhat Gumrukcu (Photo Courtesy of The Wall Street Journal)

Alleged murder-for-hire mastermind Serhat D. Gumrukcu has been charged with a third superseding indictment in U.S. District Court in Burlington.

Gumrukcu, 40, pleaded not guilty on Friday to Count 2 of the new Grand Jury indictment, which alleges that Gumrukcu and co-defendant Berk Eratay, 36, paid alleged hitman Jerry Banks, 34, to travel to Vermont and kill Danville resident Greg Davis.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments