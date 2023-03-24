Alleged Murder-For-Hire Mastermind Indicted Again

Alleged murder-for-hire mastermind Serhat D. Gumrukcu has been charged with a third superseding indictment in U.S. District Court in Burlington.
Gumrukcu, 40, pleaded not guilty on Friday to Count 2 of the new Grand Jury indictment, which alleges that Gumrukcu and co-defendant Berk Eratay, 36, paid alleged hitman Jerry Banks, 34, to travel to Vermont and kill Danville resident Greg Davis.
“Serhat Gumrukcu and Berk Eratay caused Jerry Banks to travel in interstate commerce, from Colorado to Vermont, with the intent that the murder of Gregory Davis be committed,” reads Count 2 of the new indictment. “And the death of Gregory Davis resulted.”
U.S. District Court
Both Eratay and Banks also pleaded not guilty to the new indictment on Wednesday in U.S. District Court.
All three suspects remain in federal detention.
The FBI alleges in court documents that Davis was kidnapped from his Danville home and killed because Gumrukcu was concerned about Davis’s fraud allegations which would ruin Gumrukcu’s formation of a new company called “Enochian Biosciences.”
Authorities say the Enochian deal eventually earned Gumrukcu $100 million dollars in stock.
Davis, 49, was found hand-cuffed and dead from multiple gunshot wounds near 1648 Peacham Road in Barnet at about 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018.
The fourth suspect in the case, Aron Lee Ethridge, 42, has already reached a plea agreement with the government but has not been sentenced yet.
