Alleged Murder-For-Hire Mastermind Reportedly Loses Support; Ordered Held Pending Trial

The Turkish man accused of having a Danville resident killed by a paid assassin four-year-ago appears to be losing support in his hometown of Los Angeles, Calif.
Serhat D. Gumrukcu, 39, through his defense attorney, had previously informed the court that a man named Paul Dougherty was willing to offer his house as collateral to support Gumrukcu’s proposed $6 million dollar bail proposal to allow Gumrukcu to be released pending trial on a federal racketeering and murder charge.
But on Wednesday, Dougherty’s personal attorney filed a response in U.S. District Court to “correct erroneous presentations” made by Gumrukcu.
“Defendant (Gumrukcu) has unfortunately declined to correct the errors in the record when requested to do so by Mr. Dougherty,” wrote LA attorney Adam H. Braun in his filing. “In truth, Paul Dougherty was not willing to act as a surety or post his home to secure defendant’s release as claimed in the Defendant’s Motion for Bond Pending Trial.”
“More specifically, Dougherty, though his counsel, specifically advised Defendant’s counsel prior to the filing of the motion that Dougherty had decided against serving as a surety despite initially considering the request for help,” wrote Attorney Braun. “Dougherty, after learning of the full scope of the allegations and charges against Defendant, realized there were a number of potentially significant circumstances of which he had not been previously aware.”
“Even after being advised that Dougherty had declined to serve as a surety or post his home, Defendant filed his motion erroneously representing to the Court that Mr. Dougherty was prepared to do so,” wrote Attorney Braun.
According to court documents, Dougherty’s home is worth $5.9 million dollars with a $3.1 million dollar mortgage leaving $2.8 million in equity that could be applied as collateral.
Gumrukcu was ordered by the court on Wednesday to be detained pending trial.
Davis was found hand-cuffed and dead from multiple gunshot wounds near 1648 Peacham Road in Barnet at about 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018.
