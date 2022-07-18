Alleged Murder-For-Hire Middleman Cuts A Deal With The Government

One of the four suspects charged in connection with the 2018 kidnapping and murder of Danville resident Greg Davis has made a deal with the government.
Aron Lee Ethridge, 42, of Nevada, is accused of conspiring with his friend and former neighbor, Berk Eratay, 35, to arrange the contract killing of Davis, 49, at the request of Los Angeles resident Serhat D. Gumrukcu, 39.
Ethridge was indicted by a grand jury on a federal kidnapping charge in April and has entered a not guilty plea. Ethridge faces a possible sentence of up to life in prison.
On July 8, a notice of plea agreement between Ethridge and the government was posted in U.S. District Court in Burlington with a change-of-plea hearing scheduled for Friday, July 22, at 10 a.m. before Chief Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford. No other details of the plea agreement are publicly available at this time.
U.S. District Court
According to court documents, Ethridge acted as a middleman in the alleged murder-for-hire plan and hired alleged Colorado hit-man Jerry Banks, 34, to kill Davis after Gumrukcu became concerned Davis would report him to the FBI.
Federal agents say Banks did not have direct communication with Gumrukcu but the investigation has revealed “relevant lines of communication” through Eratay and Ethridge.
The FBI says Banks posed as a fake U.S. Marshal to kidnap Davis from his Hawkins Road home on Jan. 6, 2018. Davis was found the next day hand-cuffed and dead from multiple gunshot wounds in a pull-off on Peacham Road in Barnet.
Investigators say in court documents that Ethridge works as a conductor for a large freight railroad company, has no prior criminal record but was a friend and neighbor with Eratay in 2017 just outside of Las Vegas on Skytop Drive in Henderson, Nev.
A few days after Banks was arrested in connection with the murder of Davis, FBI Special Agent Patrick Hanna conducted a series of interviews with Ethridge in which Ethridge confirmed the murder-for-hire plan involving Banks and Eratay, according to court documents.
“Eratay approached Ethridge over a year before the murder of Davis, asking if Ethridge could arrange a murder,” wrote Agent Hanna in his report.” Ethridge eventually agreed to assist Eratay. Ethridge approached Banks, asking Banks to assist with the murder. Ethridge received over $110,000 in cash from Eratay as payment for the murder. A portion of this cash was paid to Banks…Ethridge knew that Banks would impersonate a law enforcement officer and abduct Davis from his residence prior to murdering him. On January 7, 2018, while Banks was traveling back from Vermont, Banks called Ethridge and advised him the job was done. Ethridge then called Eratay to relay the message. Banks was arrested in April at Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming and remains in federal detention.
The government alleges that the killing of Davis was ordered by Gumrukcu who is currently being held in federal detention in California on a federal murder and racketeering charge.
Court documents allege that Greg Davis had previously partnered with Gumrukcu in a business deal but had come to believe that Gumrukcu was committing fraud and had threatened to report his concerns to the FBI.
Federal authorities believe that Gumrukcu conspired to have Davis killed because he feared that if Davis went to the FBI, it would jeopardize another deal Gumrukcu was working on at the time that authorities say eventually earned Gumrucku $100 million dollars worth of stock in a biotech company.
Eratay was also charged with federal murder and racketeering and remains in federal detention.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.