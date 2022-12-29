The three remaining suspects accused in connection with the death of Danville resident Greg Davis four years ago pleaded not guilty to a new set of charges on Thursday.

Serhat D. Gumrukcu, 39, Berk Eratay, 36, and Jerry Banks, 34, all appeared individually by video from jail in front of U.S. District Court Judge Christina Reiss to answer the updated charges in a second superseding indictment.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments