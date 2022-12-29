The three remaining suspects accused in connection with the death of Danville resident Greg Davis four years ago pleaded not guilty to a new set of charges on Thursday.
Serhat D. Gumrukcu, 39, Berk Eratay, 36, and Jerry Banks, 34, all appeared individually by video from jail in front of U.S. District Court Judge Christina Reiss to answer the updated charges in a second superseding indictment.
The new indictment added a conspiracy to commit wire fraud charge against Gumrukcu and Eratay on Dec. 13.
The government asked the court to continue to detain all three men pending trial and none of their defense attorneys objected.
U.S. District Court
But Gumrukcu’s lawyer, David Kirby, said a motion for his client’s release might be coming in the near future.
“Your Honor, we’re not prepared to present to the court at this time with a bail package for Dr. Gumrukcu,” said Attorney Kirby. “We do not at this time, oppose it. Although we would like to reserve a right at some later time to present the court with a bail package.”
Gumrukcu and Eratay pleaded not guilty to the wire fraud charge.
A grand jury indictment alleges that Gumrukcu and Eratay conspired to commit wire fraud in the years leading up to the murder of Davis.
The new indictment alleges that Gumrukcu worked with Eratay to send fraudulent emails to Davis and another partner about millions of dollars in available funding for their partnership.
But as time went on, Davis became suspicious and began complaining about the possibility of fraud being committed by Gumrukcu.
The FBI alleges in court documents that Davis was kidnapped from his Danville home and killed because Gumrukcu was concerned about Davis’s fraud allegations which would ruin Gumrukcu’s formation of a new company called “Enochian Biosciences.”
Authorities say the Enochian deal eventually earned Gumrukcu $100 million dollars in stock.
The fourth suspect in the case, Aron Lee Ethridge, 42, has already reached a plea agreement with the government.
Davis, 49, was found hand-cuffed and dead from multiple gunshot wounds near 1648 Peacham Road in Barnet at about 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018.
