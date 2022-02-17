Federal prosecutors say an Orleans County woman arrested this week for allegedly dealing drugs out of her home is also suspected of providing a fatal dose of fentanyl to a Coventry man.
Rachael M. Goulet, 27, is one of three Westfield residents now facing federal drug conspiracy charges.
On Thursday, Goulet agreed to be detained pending trial but the government had already asked the court earlier this week to hold Goulet arguing that she was “a palpable danger” to others in the community.
U.S. District Court
“First, her willing and knowing distribution of fentanyl products endangers the lives of others, and she is well aware of the risks,” wrote United State’s Attorney Nikolas P. Kerest in his motion-for-detention filed in U.S. District Court on Tuesday. “For example, as explained in the complaint affidavit, the defendant was in direct contact with - and may have distributed controlled substances to - an individual who appeared to overdose from the ingestion of a fentanyl mixture during the period of this conspiracy.”
Kerest was referring to the affidavit filed in federal court by Special Agent Tam Vieth of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives this week that refers to a death investigation by the Vermont State Police.
“VSP Detective Trooper Christopher Pilner was investigating a case involving an apparent death resulting from a drug overdose,” wrote Special Agent Vieth. “As part of his investigation, Det. Trp. Pilner was seeking Facebook records for Rachael Goulet, whom he suspected of having possibly supplied the drugs to the decedent…According to Det. Trp. Pilner, Brian Maxwell (year of birth 1989) was found deceased in his home on River Road in Coventry, Vermont by his father on December 27, 2021. The father told Det. Trp. Pilner that he and his wife, Brian’s mother, had last heard from Brian on December 25, 2021.”
Investigators said Maxwell had a history of drug use and that when state police located his body there were clear signs of an overdose.
“Det. Trp. Pilner examined Brian Maxwell and the area around him,” wrote Agent Vieth. “He observed a white, foamy substance in and around Brian Maxwell’s mouth, which he knew from previous experiences would be consistent with an overdose. On the counter in front of Brian Maxwell, Det. Trp. Pilner located ten glassine baggies or ‘tickets” that were all stamped with the same distinct image and words; he also located a credit card with white residue around its edges near to the tickets. Three of the ten tickets were empty.”
According to the report, the remaining bags were submitted to the Vermont Forensic Laboratory for analysis and analysts determined they contained a mix of heroin and fentanyl.
Police say Rachel Goulet’s Facebook records show her corresponding with Maxwell just before midnight on Dec. 25.
“I believe the preceding messages indicate that Brian Maxwell drove to Goulet’s residence in Westfield to purchase controlled substances from her late on the night of December 25, 2021,” wrote Agent Vieth.
“After the night of December 25, Goulet’s Facebook records do not show any further contact from Brian Maxwell, though Goulet appears to have attempted to contact Brian Maxwell three times…I believe she was offering heroin/fentanyl to Brian Maxwell at a price of $70 ‘right now’ (at approximately 4:19 pm on December 27, 2021) and offering to deliver it to him,” according to the report.
Police said Goulet was also present at a drug-related shooting in Holland, Vt., on January 1, 2022, and may have been working with the alleged shooter to distribute illegal drugs in the Northeast Kingdom.
State Police announced on Tuesday that Jan Michael Valverde, 27, of New Haven, Conn. was arrested on multiple charges including attempted murder in connection with the alleged Holland shooting which left Derby Line residents Jason Willey, 38, and his mother, Valerie Lyon, 57, injured.
Goulet was arrested on Tuesday along with Johnny D. Crocker Jr., 25, for allegedly conspiring with one another and others to distribute controlled substances including cocaine, crack cocaine and fentanyl from their shared residence at 170 School Street in Westfield.
Crocker has also agreed to be detained pending trial.
A third suspect in the case who is known only by the street name of “Danger” has not been apprehended.
