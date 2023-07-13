Alleged Peacham Kidnapper Apprehended By St. Johnsbury Police

Alleged Peacham kidnapper Nichole Cloutier is back in jail and being held on $50,000 bail.
But at her Thursday court hearing, Cloutier, 36, appeared by WedEx in open court from a bed at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury.
Cloutier remains in the custody of the Vermont Department of Corrections while being treated at the hospital.
Caledonia Superior Court
“I see that Miss Cloutier’s on the WebEx from the hospital,” said Judge Justin P. Jiron. “It doesn’t look like she’s awake. She’s maybe asleep, I guess.”
Cloutier, who had an active arrest warrant after fleeing her responsible adult residence in Bakersfield, was taken into custody on Wednesday afternoon at 35 Washington Avenue by St. Johnsbury Police Capt. Jason Gray.
Judge Jiron kept the $50,000 bail in place unless Cloutier could find a new responsible adult.
“If she can propose a responsible adult then we can schedule a hearing to see if that’s something that can be worked out,” said Judge Jiron. “Although, it would be helpful to know what’s happened to her in the meantime.”
Both of Cloutier’s defense attorneys said they have spoken to Cloutier but they told the judge they still don’t know why she is in the hospital.
Cloutier is represented in Caledonia County by Attorney Laura Wilson and in Orange County by Attorney Michael Shane.
In May, Vermont State Police said Cloutier disappeared from her first responsible adult residence in Bakersfield where she was ordered by the court to remain on a 24-hour curfew following her March arraignment on kidnapping, unlawful restraint, and aggravated assault.
Cloutier pleaded not guilty to the charges.
According to court documents, Cloutier and Mack Varnum, 45, are accused of kidnapping Colleen Rodriguez, 33, in February.
Cloutier was released from jail in March into the custody of a man named Gary Barnes, 72, at 463 Barnes Road in Bakersfield, Vt. Barnes is required to report any violations of the conditions of release.
On May 19, Cloutier reportedly fled Barnes’ home and the court issued a $50,000 arrest warrant.
Both Varnum and Cloutier face possible sentences of up to life in prison.
