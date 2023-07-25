Alleged Peacham Kidnapper Wants Out Of Jail
Buy Now

Mack Varnum

Alleged Peacham kidnapper and attempted murder suspect Mack Varnum will try to be released from jail again this week.

According to court documents, defense attorney Jessica Burke of Burlington filed a motion on July 17 for bail review and a potential responsible adult to allow Varnum to be released from Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Load comments