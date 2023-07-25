Alleged Peacham Kidnapper Wants Out Of Jail

Alleged Peacham kidnapper and attempted murder suspect Mack Varnum will try to be released from jail again this week.
According to court documents, defense attorney Jessica Burke of Burlington filed a motion on July 17 for bail review and a potential responsible adult to allow Varnum to be released from Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
“Mr. Varnum has been unable to locate a potential responsible adult that the State is willing to approve,” wrote Attorney Burke in her motion. “This has, in effect, held him without bail since February 2023.”
Caledonia Superior Court
Burke then proposed a new responsible adult (condition #4 person) to the court.
“If the Court refuses to strike Condition 4, the Defendant proposes that Angela Poginy, 50, of 563 Main Street Apt. 3, Barton, Vermont be approved by the Court as a Responsible Adult over the State’s objection,” wrote Attorney Burke.
The hearing before a judge is scheduled for Thursday, July 27, at 11:00 a.m. in Courtroom 1, at Caledonia Superior Court in St. Johnsbury.
The Caledonia County State’s Attorney’s Office is opposing his release.
In March, Varnum, 45, asked the court to release him into the custody of two court-appointed responsible adults at his Peacham residence at 21 Varnum Road after posting $50,000 bail. But Judge Justin P. Jiron denied the request.
Varnum and his co-defendant, Nichole Cloutier, 36, are accused of kidnapping Colleen Rodriguez, 33, in February.
Cloutier was released from jail in March into the custody of a man named Gary Barnes, 72, at 463 Barnes Road in Bakersfield, Vt. Barnes was required to report any violations of the conditions of release.
But Cloutier reportedly fled Barnes’ home, and the court issued a $50,000 arrest warrant.
In July, Cloutier was taken into custody at 35 Washington Avenue by St. Johnsbury Police Capt. Jason Gray.
Cloutier then appeared by WedEx in open court from a bed at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury. She is now being held at Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington.
Both Varnum and Cloutier face possible sentences of up to life in prison.
