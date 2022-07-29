Alleged ‘Salt Bistro’ Burglar Arrested Again On Friday For New Crimes

Salt Bistro. (Contributed photo)

Caledonia County State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski asked the court on Tuesday to order $10,000 bail and a court-appointed custodian to keep an eye on alleged “Salt Bistro” restaurant burglar John W. Schumann if he was released.

Zaleski argued that her requests were about protecting the St. Johnsbury community and other local businesses and Schumann himself because of his alleged drug problem.

