Alleged ‘Salt Bistro’ Burglar Arrested Again On Friday For New Crimes

Caledonia County State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski asked the court on Tuesday to order $10,000 bail and a court-appointed custodian to keep an eye on alleged “Salt Bistro” restaurant burglar John W. Schumann if he was released.
Zaleski argued that her requests were about protecting the St. Johnsbury community and other local businesses and Schumann himself because of his alleged drug problem.
But Judge Justin P. Jiron declined both requests and released Schumann on conditions.
Three days later, Schumann was arrested again by St. Johnsbury Police after he allegedly walked into the Verizon store on Railroad Street Friday morning and stole a Bluetooth Speaker.
“I spoke with the clerk who stated that Schumann had entered the store, grabbed a speaker and walked out,” wrote Ofc. George Johnson in a press release. “The clerk stated that he had followed Schumann outside the store and observed him trying to place it in his backpack. The clerk was able to grab the speaker from Schumann.”
Police say Lt. Mark Bickford located Schumann under the Portland Street Bridge around noon on Friday. But Schumann allegedly ran from police until he was eventually apprehended. It was the second time in less than a week that Schumann has been accused of trying to run from police.
Ofc. Johnson said in his report that further investigation revealed other possible crimes committed by Schumann after he was released by Judge Jiron on Tuesday,
“In investigating this incident it was learned that Schumann violated a stalking order by being and staying within 300 feet of a protected party the night prior, and that Schumann had also violated a condition of release which states ‘you must not be charged with or have probable cause found for a new offense while this case is open,’” wrote Ofc. Johnson.
Schumann, who is currently on probation and has multiple open criminal cases pending against him, is scheduled for arraignment on the new charges in Caledonia Superior Court on Aug. 8.
The new charges could include retail theft, violation of conditions of release and violation of an abuse prevention order. Schumann could also be charged as a habitual offender due to his prior criminal record which could mean a possible sentence of up to life in prison.
Schumann was arrested earlier this week by Ofc. Johnson for allegedly breaking into the “Salt Bistro” restaurant on Eastern Avenue.
But Schumann did not go quietly.
Police say Schumann ran from officers who approached him on Railroad Street and that he had to be tackled to the ground before he was taken into custody.
Schumann was charged with stealing a digital device and several bottles of liquor from the restaurant - which Schumann allegedly tried to trade for heroin.
Schumann pleaded not guilty to those charges on Tuesday. He has also been accused of violating the terms of his probation by being charged with the alleged Salt Bistro burglary. Schumann has denied the violation.
