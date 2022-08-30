Serial Car Burglar Arrested

(Contributed image)

After a month of combing through scores of items stolen from cars, the man accused of breaking into 50-plus vehicles in four North Country towns during a mid-summer burglary spree has been arrested and formally charged.

Logan Haff, 28, of Bethlehem, who faces 43 misdemeanor counts in Franconia alone, turned himself to Franconia police on Saturday after an arrest warrant was issued from the Franconia and Sugar Hill police departments.

