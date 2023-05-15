Alleged Shoplifter Tells Police She’s An Idiot
Federal Building and Orleans County District Court, Newport, Vt. (File Photo) #filephoto

An accused shoplifter in Newport told responding police that she was an idiot.

Samantha West, 38, of Newport Center, pleaded not guilty in Orleans Superior Court on Tuesday to a misdemeanor charge of petit larceny and was released on conditions.

