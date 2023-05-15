Alleged Shoplifter Tells Police She’s An Idiot

An accused shoplifter in Newport told responding police that she was an idiot.
Samantha West, 38, of Newport Center, pleaded not guilty in Orleans Superior Court on Tuesday to a misdemeanor charge of petit larceny and was released on conditions.
Newport Police said they responded to a reported theft at the “Pick & Shovel” store on March 21, at 6:37 p.m., by a female who had allegedly concealed a pair of boots in her bag and left the store. When police entered the Pick & Shovel parking lot they observed a female matching that description of the suspect walking across the parking lot with a Pick & Shovel employee following her.
Orleans Superior Court
“I approached the female later identified as Samantha West,” wrote Newport Police Officer Nicholas Keithan in his report. “I told her the store caught her putting boots in her bag. She responded ‘yeah.’ I asked why. West responded ‘Cuz I’m an idiot.’”
Police directed West back into the store and asked why she allegedly stole the boots.
“I asked ‘what’s the deal Sam?’” wrote Ofc. Keithan. “She replied ‘it’s my dad’s birthday.’ I said ‘so you thought stealing the boots was the right way to do it?’ She said ‘no’ then only said ‘sorry’ with no further explanation.”
Police said West removed the boots from her bag and placed them on the counter.
Ofc. Keithan asked if there was anything else in the bag and West said no.
“I asked if I could look in the bag,” wrote Ofc. Keithan. “I immediately noticed several items that are used to ingest illicit drugs. I found a small waxy bag most commonly used to hold heroin or fentanyl. I held the bag up and shined my light on it. It looked like there was a substance in the bottom of the bag. I heard one of the (Pick & Shovel) employee’s yell, then there was a commotion to my right. I looked over and West was running for the front door of the store pushing past the store manager.”
But police apprehended West as she ran through the store parking lot towards Coventry Street.
The Pick & Shovel work boots are valued at $184.99.
West faces a possible sentence of up to one year in prison and a $1,000 fine.
