Alleged St. Johnsbury Armed Robber Released By Court

A St. Johnsbury man was released on conditions Monday after being charged with four felonies related to the armed robbery of the Champlain Farms convenience store on Railroad Street last year.
William L. Currier, 53, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia County Superior Court on Monday to assault & robbery with a weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, 1st-degree unlawful restraint, use of a weapon while committing a crime and a misdemeanor charge of petit larceny.
Caledonia County Superior Court
Currier was then released on conditions by Judge Timothy B. Tomasi which include court orders that he not enter the store, not possess weapons including knives — except for eating — and not contact the alleged victim in the case identified by police as store clerk, Rita Christie, 58.
Police say Currier brandished a knife and demanded money from Christie before fleeing the store on foot with approximately $131 in stolen cash.
According to court documents made public on Monday, Christie told investigators that the robbery occurred when a male suspect entered the store around noontime on Dec. 19, 2020.
“He stayed hid behind the lottery ticket display,” wrote Christie in a sworn written statement provided to police. “I went to the register and asked if I can help you. (I thought he was looking at the lottery tickets.) He then stepped forward and tossed a piece of paper on the counter. I thought he was deaf. I picked it up and read the note ‘give me your money’ (I’m not exactly sure the correct wording.) I became disturbed, my heart sank. He then reached around on to the counter, he stayed back with his head down, too hard to see a face, he had a small knife and he tapped on the counter with … I slowly opened register and removed the cash. He did tap his fist a few times on the counter with the knife in his hand. He never spoke a word. I tossed the cash on to the counter (messily) so he had to take time to pick it all up.”
St. Johnsbury Police say DNA evidence helped identify Currier as the alleged robber.
If convicted of all the charges, Currier faces a possible sentence of up to 41 years in prison and $62,000 in fines.
