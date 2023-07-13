ST. JOHNSBURY — Less than 24 hours after allegedly robbing the Subway restaurant of more than $300, a St. Johnsbury woman reportedly tried to rob the local Domino’s Pizza.
Sarah Cowdrey, 32, was arrested late Thursday afternoon shortly after she fled from Domino’s where, police say, employees prevented her from robbing the pizza place.
“They muckled onto her,” said Officer Jasmine Hendry, who, together with a team of St. Johnsbury Police, tracked down Cowdrey and determined that she was responsible for the Domino’s robbery attempt and a robbery at Subway the prior evening.
When Subway restaurant workers saw a masked and heavily-clothed person enter the store Wednesday evening, they were right to be suspicious.
As soon as the eatery was empty of customers, the person robbed the restaurant.
It was about 6:40 p.m. when the crime took place.
Employee Shawna Williams was one of two people working at the time. She said she and her co-worker were filling customers’ orders when an oddly-clothed person came in and sat down at one of the tables. The person was wearing black pants, a heavy brown coat that resembled the Carhartt brand, a mask covering the mouth and nose and sunglasses. The person’s appearance was concerning enough on a hot summer evening for Williams to text her manager “someone weird is here,” she said.
The person sat at a table and waited for the customers to leave. While Williams and her co-worker had gone in the back, the person walked behind the counter, saw the co-worker and said “open up the register.”
Williams said she stepped between the person and the co-worker and asked “Are you serious?” The person said she was.
Williams said the person was so heavily-covered she could not say for sure if the person was male or female by looking at them, but the voice was that of a female.
The robber did not display a weapon but kept her hand in a pocket the entire time as if to suggest there was a weapon inside the pocket, Williams said.
After Williams opened the cash drawer, the robber grabbed the cash and left. Williams said the person stole more than $300. The person left the area on foot.
The police were called, and before Williams had finished speaking with someone at the dispatch center, Officer Hendry arrived.
Williams was calm as she recalled the encounter with the robber and said even at the time the robbery was taking place she was not afraid.
“They didn’t seem threatening, so I wasn’t scared,” she said.
After being closed for about 10 minutes following the robbery, Williams said she opened the restaurant back up.
About 20 hours later, a person wearing the same socks and sandals entered Domino’s intent on getting into the cash register there. That person was Cowdrey, said Officer Hendry.
In the scuffle between Cowdrey and Domino’s employees, Cowdrey reportedly held a knife, which the employees took from her, said Officer Hendry.
At some point, Cowdrey got free and left the restaurant. She was later found by Officer Davis Guyer and was arrested.
