An Allen Court resident has been convicted of selling heroin out of her home.

Karrie M. Lowrey, 39, pleaded guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on Feb. 10 to misdemeanor heroin possession in exchange for a sentence of 6-12 months all suspended with two years of probation and guilty to felony sale of heroin in exchange for a two-year deferred sentence. The felony conviction will be wiped from Lowrey’s record if she complies with the terms of her deferred sentence agreement for two years.

