Allen Court Suspect Pleads Guilty To Drug, Gun Charges

St. Johnsbury Police cruisers at 9 Allen Court in February of 2019. (Photo by Dana Gray)

A St. Johnsbury man has been convicted in connection with a police investigation into drug dealing at an Allen Court residence.

Eric Lawrence, 36, pleaded guilty to felony possession of heroin and a misdemeanor charge of illegal possession of a firearm in exchange for a sentence of 4-10 years all suspended except for 20 months and $294 in court surcharges. Lawrence was also given credit for 164 days of time served.

