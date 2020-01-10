Allen Court Suspect Pleads Guilty To Drug, Gun Charges

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
A St. Johnsbury man has been convicted in connection with a police investigation into drug dealing at an Allen Court residence.
Eric Lawrence, 36, pleaded guilty to felony possession of heroin and a misdemeanor charge of illegal possession of a firearm in exchange for a sentence of 4-10 years all suspended except for 20 months and $294 in court surcharges. Lawrence was also given credit for 164 days of time served.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.