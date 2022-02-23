Allen Draper has been convicted by plea agreement of killing St. Johnsbury resident Tim Persons and has received a 20 years-to-life prison sentence.
But it might have been a longer sentence if the case against Draper had been stronger.
“The state believes that this is a just resolution given the way the facts developed in this case,” said Orleans County State’s Attorney Jennifer Barrett, who took over prosecution of the case in 2020.
“This is a largely circumstantial case in terms of the evidence that would be presented in front of a jury, which would make a large liability. The most significant evidence the state has is the defendant’s confession, and the confessions were numerous and they conflicted each other which made them challenging…So the state believes that there was a huge liability in putting the case in front of a jury.”
Caledonia Superior Court
In 2018, Draper, now 34, was on furlough from an unrelated prior conviction serving part of his prison sentence in the community at Covered Bridge Therapeutic Communities at 184 Pearl St. in St. Johnsbury.
Persons, 52, who knew Draper through his volunteer work at Covered Bridge, was found dead in the charred rubble of his Crepeault Hill Road home on May 15, 2018. Draper was later charged with killing Persons by striking him in the head with a radiator pipe and setting his house on fire after Persons refused to give Draper money so he could buy cocaine.
Persons was survived by his parents, siblings, nieces and two young daughters.
On Wednesday, Draper pleaded guilty in Caledonia Superior Court to an amended charge of 2nd-degree murder and two unrelated counts of violating an abuse prevention order in exchange for the sentence negotiated by State’s Attorney Barrett and defense attorney Rob Sussman of Burlington.
During the hearing, Persons’ sister, Rebecca Kinerson, addressed the court.
“Tim Persons was my big brother,” said Kinerson. “He was also a son, a father, a member of the Baptist Church and a man with a strong belief in the goodness in others and the belief that we can all be, and do better…He had the biggest heart of anyone I know…I am so sorry that his girls won’t ever get to know their dad the way adult children do…I would like them to know that he loved them so much…I will miss him every day for the rest of my life.”
It was the second plea deal Draper had entered into with the state.
In August of 2019, Draper agreed to plead guilty to a charge of first-degree murder as well as a felony charge of assault and robbery and a misdemeanor charge of providing false information to a police officer in exchange for a sentence of 27 years to life in prison.
But in December of 2019, Draper withdrew from the deal that Attorney Sussman had negotiated with former Caledonia County State’s Attorney Lisa Warren. Draper told the court he was withdrawing because he did not murder Persons.
“Mr. Draper felt coerced by certain witnesses to ‘take the wrap’ in order to protect them from liability,” said Attorney Sussman at the time.
On Wednesday, State’s Attorney Barrett left the door open to the future possibility of others being charged in connection with the murder.
“At this point, the state is unsure whether or not he acted alone but we’re confident that the evidence shows that he’s guilty of the 2nd-degree murder,” said Barrett. “And we’ve gone through great lengths to explore the option of - if other people are culpable - how do we identify them and we’re not there yet.”
Draper appeared at the hearing by video from Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield.
But when asked by Judge Justin Jiron if he wanted to exercise his right to speak at the sentencing, Attorney Sussman told the court that Draper was “very uncomfortable with public speaking” but had asked Sussman to ”relay his thoughts” to the court.
“He wanted to express his deep remorse for the actions that caused such a tragic loss,” said Attorney Sussman. “He fully accepts responsibility for these actions…And even after he’s finished doing the imprisonment time, he knows he’s always going to carry the guilt that is associated with the actions and the loss that he created. He wanted to apologize to the family for his actions, and to all who knew Tim Persons, sincerely.”
Barrett took over prosecution of the case after Caledonia County State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski’s office withdrew because of a conflict related to Zaleski’s previous work with the Caledonia County Public Defender’s Office.
Zaleski was working as a public defender when Draper was arraigned on the murder charges. But several months later she joined the state’s attorney’s office as a deputy prosecutor and was eventually appointed as state’s attorney by Gov. Phil Scott.
