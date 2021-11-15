A man accused of killing St. Johnsbury resident Tim Persons by hitting him in the head with a metal pipe and burning his house down has agreed to plead guilty to 2nd-degree murder in exchange for a 20 years to life prison sentence.
According to court documents, Allen Draper, 33, signed the plea deal on Nov. 8. The agreement also requires Draper to plead guilty to two counts of violating an abuse prevention order. The state will dismiss a third charge of violating an abuse prevention order as part of the agreement. The document also includes a special condition of probation that reads:
“State will not bring additional charges based on 11/8/21 interview.”
Caledonia Superior Court
The deal still needs a judge’s signature for final approval. As of Monday evening, there was no change-of-plea hearing for Draper listed on the Caledonia Superior Court public calendar.
Orleans County State’s Attorney Jennifer Barrett - who is prosecuting the case - and Draper’s defense attorney, Robert Sussman of Burlington, have both declined to comment on the agreement.
Barrett took over the case in 2020 after the Caledonia County State’s Attorney’s office withdrew because of a conflict related to prior defense work conducted by newly appointed State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski.
Zaleski was working as a public defender when Draper was arraigned on murder charges.
Persons, 52, who was killed in May of 2018 at his Crepeault Hill residence, was a local contractor who knew Draper from volunteer work he did with the “Covered Bridge” halfway house on Pearl Street in St. Johnsbury.
It’s the second time Draper has agreed to plead guilty to the Persons homicide.
In August of 2019, Draper reached an agreement with prosecutors in which he entered guilty pleas to charges of first-degree murder, felony assault and robbery and a misdemeanor charge of providing false information to a police officer in exchange for a sentence of 27 years to life in prison.
Draper was awaiting sentencing on the deal when he suddenly filed a motion in December of 2019 to withdraw his guilty plea claiming he did not commit the crime and had been pressured into accepting the plea agreement by certain witnesses to “take the wrap.”
According to court documents, Draper had claimed that he killed Persons after riding his bicycle from the halfway house on Pearl Street to Persons’ residence. Draper told police he then committed the murder by himself after Persons refused to give him money for drugs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.