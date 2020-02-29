Allen Yale To Receive 7th Annual George Buzzell Forest Stewardship Award

Allen Yale, recipient of this year's Buzzell Stewardship Award, measures a tree's diameter. (Courtesy Photo)

The NorthWoods Stewardship Center recently announced that Allen Yale, of Derby, will receive the seventh-annual George Buzzell Forest Stewardship Award. The award is given to a person who has made significant contributions to sustainable forestry and education in the Northeast Kingdom.

For decades, Yale has demonstrated his commitment to sustainable forest management and education. His career as a high school teacher and college professor, combined with experience managing his own woodland in Derby, have led Yale to become a dedicated volunteer, working closely with North Country Career Center students on projects and hosting numerous workshops for local forest landowners.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments