Already-Ordered Fire Truck Purchase Needs Voter Approval

Last November, Jeff Gingue — Chief of Waterford’s Volunteer Fire Department — came to the select board about a new tanker truck.
The department’s truck was twenty years old, he explained, suffering electrical problems and mild corrosion … it was time for a replacement. With prices going up, they needed to order the new truck ASAP.
While Gingue said the new truck would cost around $415,000, he explained that the department would pull $65,000 out of their savings and they would get $65,000 for their old truck, dropping the cost to the town to $285,000.
According to Gingue, he got the okay from the select board at the November meeting, and went ahead and ordered the truck. However, the truck loan never made it on the warrant for Town Meeting, and Gingue said he didn’t know it needed to be approved by the voters.
“The way it was explained to me by the former select board, as long as they sign a municipal loan that’s less than seven years, they don’t have to go to the town for a special vote,” Gingue recalled on Thursday. “Whether or not that’s accurate, well … our rescue truck we bought in 2016 is a seven-year loan and it never got voted on by the town either […] I’m going off of what I was told by the select board.”
At the special select board meeting on Tuesday, May 17, Vice-Chair Mike Barrett — who had been looking into the issue — explained that he had found an email discussion between Saar and Passumpsic Bank on the topic, but that nothing further had occurred.
“There’s been no proper approval and there’s been no loan completed … nor can there be because it’s way too much of an expenditure to not have a vote,” Barrett explained. “It sounds like the cart is before the horse at the very least. […] It does require a town vote before we can go any further.”
“There was no trying to pull the wool over anybody’s eyes with any type of strange purchase,” Gingue said on Thursday. “It’s not a situation anybody wants to really be involved in, but we got to figure it out. I think it’ll all work out and it’ll be in the best interest of everybody how it works out … but getting from Point A to Point B is a lot more difficult than it seemed originally.”
While the truck on order is scheduled to arrive a lot later than planned, Gingue said the chassis is likely to show up sometime in October and will require payment then.
“I’m not sure what the next step will be, other than that we’ll be meeting and part of our plan will be to figure out how to correct this,” Barrett said on Thursday. “The good news is that none of us created the problem, but the bad news is that we all need to find a way to resolve the problem because we all know the importance of our fire department.”
Gary Allard, select board chair, said Thursday that it was inexcusable that the Department was “led down the road” of not holding a town-wide vote on the truck. However, he said that the board was willing to work with them to get something in place to present to the voters.
Also on Tuesday, the five-member board decided that they would meet twice a month with one of the meetings being a “working meeting” where no non-binding decisions are made. The first “working meeting” will be held on Tuesday, May 31 at 7 p.m. at Waterford School.
