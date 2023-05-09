The ashes of a St. Johnsbury Trade School graduate and ‘heroic’ Vietnam War veteran were found in the trunk of a car slated for a scrapyard crusher in Pittsford.
Allan G. Moch was a 1964 graduate of the trade school who was lauded for putting his mechanic skills to good use, and he was a veteran of the U.S. Army who was honored for “unselfishness and exceptional valor” in Vietnam, but it appears his death in 2017 was dealt with unceremoniously.
A year ago, one of the owners of GHR Metal Recycling took one last look inside a vehicle in the yard before demolishing it and found a wooden box marked “Allan G. Moch” and “Claremont Crematorium” beneath a folded American flag.
A newspaper article by John Flowers in the Addison County Independent last week tells the story of the discovery by GHR co-owner Justin Grassano and the subsequent effort led by another GHR co-owner, Vermont Air Guard Mst. Sgt. Steve Heffernan, to give Moch a burial with military honors.
“Being a veteran, it’s our duty — no matter what the person became before or after being in the service — to be buried with honor at a service members’ cemetery, such as the one in Randolph,” Heffernan told the Independent. “I took it on because of being a service person myself, and because the man served our country. He deserves an honorable burial.”
Other documents, including his death certificate and ID cards, were discovered in the vehicle. It was learned that Moch had been living in Bellows Falls and was an auto repairman. He died at age 87 on Sept. 25, 2017.
It’s been a year since Moch’s ashes were discovered, and his boxed remains remain on a shelf at another of Heffernan’s businesses while Heffernan leads the way to get Moch to a final, honored resting place.
The challenge has been the lack of a family member to step forward. Vermont’s Office of Veteran Affairs (VA) determined that Moch had an ex-wife (he married Marilyn Andrews on June 27, 1970) and two children but the listed phone numbers had been disconnected, noted the Independent article.
“And there’s the rub — a funeral home can’t claim Allan’s remains without a next-of-kin’s permission, (veterans advocate Sarah) Quigley noted,” wrote Flowers.
The story caught the eye of Tom Moore of St. Johnsbury, who knew Moch when the two attended Westminster Elementary School as young boys and lived across the road from each other for a few years.
He remembers that Moch had a bit of a “wild side.”
Moore started working at the Academy in 1970, the first year the trades courses moved from the Trade School to the Academy.
Moore knew of Moch’s Trade School connection and shared the story with Andy Dussault of St. Johnsbury, a 1957 Trade School graduate who is heavily involved in the school’s history and alumni events and efforts.
Dussault said, “(Moch) was a gosh-darned hero, and he ends up in the trunk of a car … We need to find a relative so that he can be properly buried.”
Dussault said he didn’t know Moch when Moch attended the Trade School as a boarding student from Saxtons River because Dussault graduated seven years before Moch. He called Moch, “one of the young guys.”
The Trade School was a desired educational destination for students in St. Johnsbury and beyond, Dussault said, so it’s no surprise that Moch found his way there to learn the mechanics’ trade.
“The boys would stay at a rooming house when they attended and go home on the weekends,” he said.
Peacham resident David Farnham - Trade School Class of 1967 - was one of the students from afar. He was a resident of Waterbury as a child and remembered Moch from his school days in St. Johnsbury.
As students, both lived at residences on “Clay Hill,” he said, which is the steep hill that starts Route 2B. He said Moch roomed with “Mrs. Cheevers,” and he remembers walking that hill with Moch.
“We used to walk up and down Clay Hill to school,” Farnham said. “It was a jaunt and a half during bad weather.”
He remembered Moch to be “an easy-going, great person.”
The 23-year Peacham Pond resident and founder and owner of Farnham’s Scales in Williamstown said it doesn’t make sense that a guy like Moch didn’t have a proper funeral and resting place.
“You knew he had your back,” recalled Farnham, “because he did things for you.”
According to a Caledonian-Record story from 1963, when Moch was still a Trade School student, a woman named Delma Murray, of Burlington, echoed the sentiment of Moch as a guy willing to help.
The newspaper story notes that Murray wrote to the Trade School principal about Moch’s “skill,” “kindness,” and “friendliness.” Moch had encountered Murray and her broken-down vehicle on the side of the road in Smithville and stopped to offer help. He determined the car needed a new fan belt, drove to the nearest town, bought one and returned to install it and make her car operational again.
“All of this took well over an hour of his time, for which he would accept only our thanks,” Murray’s letter to the Trade School president notes. “We felt that this boy is to be commended both for his skill in fixing our car, and for his friendliness and kindness in helping a stranger who was in trouble away from home.”
Moch’s heroics took on a different form four years later in Vietnam. A story in the April 23, 1968 edition of the Brattleboro Reformer noted a story headlined, “Allan Moch Decorated For Heroism.”
The story recounts an incident on Oct. 21, 1967, when Moch served as crew chief of a medical evacuation helicopter.
“The ‘Dust Off’ aircraft landed in an open field under direct fire from the enemy in order to attempt an evacuation mission. As soon as the air craft landed Specialist Moch dashed around to the opposite of the chopper and assisted in directing the medical aidman to the patient’s location. Although under fire the entire time Specialist Moch continued to expose himself to the immediate dangers. When the medical aidman and the badly injured patient were in sight, Specialist Moch left the vicinity of the aircraft to assist the wounded in reaching the ship.”
The story continues, “His unselfishness and exceptional valor under fire was in keeping with the highest traditions of military service and reflect great credit upon himself, his unit, and the United States Army.”
Both veterans themselves, Dussault (Navy) and Farnham (Air Force) said they hope something can be worked out to honor their fellow veteran and Trade School alumnus with a proper burial.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.