The ashes of a St. Johnsbury Trade School graduate and ‘heroic’ Vietnam War veteran were found in the trunk of a car slated for a scrapyard crusher in Pittsford.

Allan G. Moch was a 1964 graduate of the trade school who was lauded for putting his mechanic skills to good use, and he was a veteran of the U.S. Army who was honored for “unselfishness and exceptional valor” in Vietnam, but it appears his death in 2017 was dealt with unceremoniously.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments