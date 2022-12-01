ST. JOHNSBURY — Nearly 50 people gathered in the St. Johnsbury House Tea Room on Thursday to discuss needs around Alzheimer’s support and celebrate recent local fundraising success.

A little over two months ago, the Walk to End Alzheimer’s in St. Johnsbury, spearheaded locally by a team of volunteers led by Nancy Poulos, obliterated its fundraising goal of $71,000, gaining $90,631. Audience members who gathered for the luncheon event cheered the news when Jenna Smith with the Vermont Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association shared the numbers.

