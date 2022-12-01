ST. JOHNSBURY — Nearly 50 people gathered in the St. Johnsbury House Tea Room on Thursday to discuss needs around Alzheimer’s support and celebrate recent local fundraising success.
A little over two months ago, the Walk to End Alzheimer’s in St. Johnsbury, spearheaded locally by a team of volunteers led by Nancy Poulos, obliterated its fundraising goal of $71,000, gaining $90,631. Audience members who gathered for the luncheon event cheered the news when Jenna Smith with the Vermont Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association shared the numbers.
She said 365 people making up 48 teams gathered for the Sept. 25 Walk in St. Johnsbury. The top fundraisers were Cari Claret ($11,218), Poulos ($10,325) and Greg Lepine ($4,667).
Howard Goodrow, executive director of the Vermont chapter of Alzheimer’s Association, said per capita Vermont is the number one state in the country for fundraising through the Walk events “and no walk (in the state) is even close to St. Johnsbury.”
His welcoming comments at the event elicited additional cheers when he spoke about a report shared on Wednesday about a new drug that could benefit some Alzheimer’s patients. It’s called lecanemab and studies show that for some people it could slow cognitive decline by 27 percent.
“It’s not a cure and it can’t help everybody,” said Goodrow, but “it’s a great step in the right direction.
He said it’s the fundraiser supporters like those gathered in the tea room who are making the difference by helping to raise the money needed to further the research to create promising new drugs and to discover an eventual cure.
The event Thursday, titled “We’re Alz in this together” was a forum organized by Megan Polyte, policy director for Alzheimer’s Association, Vermont. It was her fifth such event in the state since the summer.
She said the sessions are designed to gather people experiencing Alzheimer’s or other dementias, their caregivers, people who are part of local support groups or agencies, and anyone else interested in sharing helpful resources and expressing challenges. A stated goal is to destigmatize dementia.
“More than 150 Vermonters have come out for events like this to hear from people, to make connections, to learn how to get engaged and how to get some additional services and support and empower me and all of the advocates that I work with to put into place what you need,” she said.
Among those addressing the group was a man who had been living with the disease for about two years. Darryl Rudy, 79, who lives in St. Johnsbury, said he was happy to speak to the group, calling himself “an Alzheimer’s activist.”
“I’m defining this experience that I’m sharing with you as the unspoken beauty of Alzheimer’s because somewhere in that darkness there is a little bit of light and I wanted to share that and other things with you through my own personal experience,” he said.
He talked about how he felt when he got the diagnosis. “It was a real punch in the gut,” he said, talking about his healthy lifestyle. He talked about the downside of cognitive decline.
“What I feel sometimes is a lot of frustration. I’m angry. I feel shame and even guilt,” he said.
But he said he wants his story to be one of encouragement. “I want to take this from being a problem to making it a gift so that I can help others,” he said.
With emotion in his voice, he gestured toward his partner, Barbara Edelman, telling the audience what a great support she is to him. For her part, Edelman told the attendees that she is working to start a caregivers support group in St. Johnsbury.
Rudy shared that there’s a reason for optimism in one day finding a cure. He recalled growing up in the 1950s when polio was a serious affliction. A vaccine has made that disease all but eradicated. “To me, that can happen to Alzheimer’s.”
Karen Desrochers, director of Client & Caregiver Team Support at Northeast Kingdom Council on Aging, said the council is ready to support caregivers. She spoke briefly about an online support service called Trualta and invited people to call 802-751-0427 to learn more.
Susi Dix and Rose Bathalon, from Newport, shared a bit about the caregiver support group meetings they have at the Goodrich Library in Newport on the fourth Tuesday of every month, offering an invitation to anyone to attend. Edelman said she drives there from St. Johnsbury and invited anyone to join her. “Why take two vehicles when we only need one?” she said.
Some of the time during the event was to allow people in the audience to pose questions and express challenges. One woman from Maidstone who works full-time while caring for young children and a husband with early onset Alzheimer’s said the state of Vermont needs make a plan to pay spouses of people experiencing diagnosed dementia for serving as their caregivers.
Poulos also addressed the group. She talked to the event attendees about the challenges she faced as a caregiver for her mother, who died in 2017 from Alzheimer’s, and what a difference in perspective she has through her work with the Walk.
“By being involved with the Walk, I have been able to turn the frustratingly helpless feeling, the hopeless feeling that I had a lot when I was caring for my mom around, and it’s now a feeling of accomplishment and hopefulness,” said Poulos. “That’s what this walk does.”
The next fundraising Walk in St. Johnsbury is Sept. 24, 2023.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.