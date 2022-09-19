Alzheimer’s Diagnosis Motivates Local Man To Support Efforts To End Disease

ST. JOHNSBURY — An Alzheimer’s diagnosis helped motivate a local man to take part in last year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, and he’s returning to the walk this year, offering greater support.
Darryll Rudy will be at the Welcome Center on Sunday morning for the 2022 St. Johnsbury Walk to End Alzheimer’s. He’ll be plucking a blue flower from the event’s Promise Garden to signify he is someone living with the disease.
Rudy and his partner, Barbara Edelman, of St. Johnsbury, took part in last year’s walk to show support for the fundraising event. He said they are community activists at heart, so supporting a worthwhile cause is a natural expression, but Rudy’s place at the Walk is also personal.
What began as a cognitive decline that started with Rudy forgetting words is now an awareness and an acceptance that he has Alzheimer’s.
“I thought I was in perfect shape but Barb will tell you otherwise,” said Rudy.
“Every once in a while, a word would escape him, a word he commonly used,” she said. “He started asking the same question in the same time span.”
With some encouragement from his daughter, who is a nurse, Rudy had a baseline study done by a neurologist. Results showed a slight decline in cognitive function, Edelman said.
Rudy then applied to be part of a drug study through the Bennington Memory Clinic. Last July, their tests concluded that he was a good candidate for the study; that came about 2½ months before the 2021 Alzheimer’s Walk.
Rudy is now two-thirds of the way through the drug study and data suggests there has been a slowing of the disease’s progression, Edelman said.
Rudy said his involvement in the Walk just ten weeks after the clinic confirmation of the disease was an opportunity to be bold about living with the disease. “I’ve never been shy about it,” he said.
Rudy, 79, and Edelman are Buddhists and are part of the Karmê Chöling Meditation Community in Barnet. Of Ukrainian descent (both sets of grandparents emigrated to the U.S. from Ukraine), Rudy was born and raised in Rochester, N.Y. While living in New York, he started and ran a meditation program at Attica Prison.
Relocating to St. Johnsbury because of Karmê Chöling, Rudy and Edelman are St. Johnsbury homeowners after renting for a few years. They are active and healthy, said Rudy. “We meditate, do yoga exercises, we’re vegetarian and very healthy,” he said.
Rudy said he knows that physical health won’t cure him of what he suspects will ultimately be a death sentence with Alzheimer’s, but that knowledge doesn’t immobilize him with fear. Because he is fit and his decline is gradual, he said supporting the Alzheimer’s fundraising walk is something he is glad to do, especially after experiencing the event for the first time in 2021.
“We thought the walk was a 10, that’s a 10 out of 10. We were grateful to have been there, and the people we did meet were very gracious, which is why we wanted to be more engaged this year,” said Rudy.
He is on the committee that met to prepare for this year’s walk. He’ll be speaking to the crowd that gathers for the event this Sunday, and he and Edelman have nearly reached their fundraising goal. Money raised through the event goes to supporting people and their loved ones experiencing the disease as well as funding efforts to eradicate the disease.
Edelman said it’s right that she and Rudy should support the Walk as the Alzheimer’s Association is supportive of them.
“We decided to stay as engaged as we could and upping the ante of how much of our time we could give to this cause,” said Rudy. “We decided it would be important to get involved in whatever way we could.”
Rudy will walk and talk as a man living with Alzheimer’s at the event on Sunday. Hundreds of other people will be there in support of him and many others who either have the disease or are caring for someone who does.
Registration begins at 9 a.m. on Sunday at the Welcome Center. The opening ceremony starts at 10. As of Monday afternoon, there were 213 participants on 48 teams. Registration is open online at https://act.alz.org. Click on “Find Your 2022 Walk” and then type in the zip code for St. Johnsbury. The site also offers people an opportunity to donate to registered teams. Rudy’s team is called Rudy’s Rockers.
The Vermont chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association has set a fundraising goal for the walk of $71,000. As of Monday, they’re at 88 percent with $62,590.
Rudy, who is happy to represent as a man with the disease to encourage others and support fundraising efforts, is by no means defined by his diagnosis, nor is he backing off life; on Tuesday he and Edelman are heading to India for a month on what he described as a “pilgrimage” to Menri Monastery.
“People take life too seriously,” said Rudy. “We don’t want to hide it (Alzheimer’s). We look at the possibility of my death. We’re not in denial, but at the same time we’re not being overrun with worry by it at all.”
