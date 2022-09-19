Alzheimer’s Diagnosis Motivates Local Man To Support Efforts To End Disease
Darryll Rudy and Barbara Edelman take part in the 2021 St. Johnsbury Walk to End Alzheimer's. Rudy is holding a blue flower to signify he is living with the disease. (Photo by Dana Gray)

ST. JOHNSBURY — An Alzheimer’s diagnosis helped motivate a local man to take part in last year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, and he’s returning to the walk this year, offering greater support.

Darryll Rudy will be at the Welcome Center on Sunday morning for the 2022 St. Johnsbury Walk to End Alzheimer’s. He’ll be plucking a blue flower from the event’s Promise Garden to signify he is someone living with the disease.

