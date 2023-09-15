Alzheimer’s Diagnosis Poses Extra Challenges For The Young

Generating awareness is among the goals of the upcoming Walk to End Alzheimer’s in St. Johnsbury, and officials and caregivers want people to know that the disease doesn’t just afflict senior citizens.
Early Onset Alzheimer’s (those people under 60) hits home harder in some ways, and it’s a reality that needs greater attention, say supporters and caregivers.
That message will be communicated at the annual Alzheimer’s walk on Sunday, Sept. 24, which will begin outside the Welcome Center in St. Johnsbury at 9 a.m. A ceremony will be held followed by the walk set to begin at 10 a.m.
The event, marked by a crowd of supporters and the color purple, is a significant fundraising event for the Alzheimer’s Association. The St. Johnsbury Walk last year was the number one fundraising walk in the country per capita, raising over $90,000. Based on that great success, this year’s goal is set high at $98,000. With nine days until the walk, the current mark is $75,259.
Karen Desrochers, director of Client and Caregiver Team Support at NEK Council on Aging, said she looks forward to the event. In her capacity at the Council on Aging, she gets to work with people experiencing the challenges of Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia. She’s also on a walk fundraising team that is already $1,700 beyond its $2,000 goal.
This year, the Council on Aging is serving as a corporate sponsor at the event, and Desrochers is creating a “Wall of Fame” to feature photos of people connected to the disease. There will be a section for the photos of Warriors: those who are fighting Alzheimer’s or dementia; a section for the Caregivers: those who are supporting loved ones through the disease; and one for the Angels: those who have died while afflicted by the disease.
“I think if we can start putting faces to this… You’re giving me your money for Joe who lives down the street from you,” said Desrochers. “That’s why we do the research. That’s why we walk, that’s why we have these events so we can help your neighbor.”
Desrochers said she’ll take photos now by email (kdesrochers@nekcouncil.org) or copies of pictures on the day of the event. She said she’ll even have a printer on-site at the event if people want to provide their photos digitally.
One “Warrior” who has already submitted a photo for the wall is Leo Brooks, of Maidstone. It’s actually a painting of him and his pet cat, Governor, and it includes some statements about who he is.
Those statements include: “I am a father.” “I am a husband, “I am a musician.” “I am a techie.” “I am a farmer.”
There’s also a note from Brooks stating, “I have Alzheimer’s, but that is not who I am.”
Brooks is on the younger side of those with the disease. He was diagnosed two years ago at age 58.
His wife, Laura, said it was Leo who first recognized a diminishing of his recall. He had an impressive career as an engineer and Laura said, “He saw that he was having trouble remembering projects he worked on, or components or designs.”
His expertise made him someone to seek out by people in the world of technology, said Laura, and he began to realize that his recollection of work he had done in the past wasn’t there. “He just didn’t feel strong about talking about things that he had managed or done,” she said.
About that time was the onset of the COVID pandemic, followed by the loss of both of Leo’s parents six months apart. In addition, Leo is hearing impaired, so there were other factors going on that they thought could have been working against Leo, said Laura.
“Maybe you didn’t hear what someone said, right? Not that you didn’t understand it, but maybe you didn’t hear it,” said Laura.
There were other signs like a time Leo couldn’t remember where they parked their car at the fair.
“He loves cars,” said Laura. “In all the years we’ve been married (now 33), he’s not gonna not know where he parked his car.”
Changes in his personality also made them take notice and caused them to consult medical professionals, which led to the diagnosis in 2021.
Laura said the diagnosis did not yield much in the way of a professional support system.
“I will tell you that I was very disillusioned quickly,” she said. “Once you get that diagnosis there’s this sense of ‘OK, well, good luck with that.’”
She said there’s support for people who are older that isn’t there for people with Early Onset Dementia.
“If you are under 60 years old, the Department of Aging does not apply to you,” she said.
Desrochers said the Brooks and others experiencing the disease at a younger age have a reason to be more than “disillusioned.”
“These people have every right to be angry,” she said. “They’re part of this generation where it’s just ‘go deal with it. You’ll be fine.’ And so for him and for her, they’re angry that there isn’t this support system out there.”
One of the things that needs to change, said Laura, is Vermont’s perspective on caregiver compensation. Currently, there is no access to financial support for the spouse who is providing care to their partner.
She said a spouse in most cases is the best person to serve as a caregiver. A system that only compensates for the use of outside services can be a disservice that denies “someone who does not have their memories the person that holds those memories as the person to care give.”
Changing the way caregiving is compensated to include spouses is something the Vermont Alzheimer’s Association chapter is working on, said Megan Polyte, policy director at the chapter. She said she’s working on a caregiver tax credit bill and is asking Laura to advocate for the initiative when the time comes.
Laura said the challenges are many with Early Onset Alzheimer’s and include some that the older generation doesn’t have.
Laura and Leo have five children, and three of them are young, ages 8, 9 and 10. Parenting duties now fall more on Laura.
Leo, as an engineer with a Master’s degree, was a significant contributor to the household income, and he’s no longer working.
There was also a delineation of household duties that have been impacted.
“They do call dementia almost a two-person disease,” said Laura.
She said Vermont needs to consider the people who are experiencing the challenges of the disease by someone at a younger age, and consider their contributions as Vermonters.
“Leo contributed over 30 years to innovation and technology,” she said. “We must have a goal that each person with Alzheimer’s is seen, is heard and is not forgotten. We must learn to love people where they are at and not because they can contribute.”
Laura said there are support systems that would be beneficial to families like hers.
“We need transport to nearby community dinners or activities to bring people living with Alzheimer’s fellowship and connection,” she said. “We need mobile mental health to have checking for folks who may struggle to have transitions to appointments. We need summer camps for the children so they can just have fun as there are likely limited funds.”
Despite the things that she feels are lacking to better serve people in their situation, Laura identified a number of people and organizations that are supportive to her and her family.
Among them are her older children, Jeremy, age 30, and Abbie, 24.
“Jeremy had an incredible career in the Connecticut area, working with professional athletes and MMA fighters and part of the Rangers franchise and he and his partner, Jill, is a nurse, and they both made a decision in July to come move to Groveton, New Hampshire,” to be near Jeremy’s dad.
Abbie and her fiance, microbiologists living in southern New Hampshire, treated Leo to a weekend of activities last month including boating on Lake Champlain. Abbie is also a big help in shopping for needed supplies, especially for her younger siblings.
She said she’s grateful to friends, neighbors, after-school program providers, her school’s bus company, her children’s school (Lunenburg Elementary) and its principal and more.
“I’m a big believer in collaboration and a big believer in really sharing what the future of this has to be, which is, you know, all of us sort of collectively looking around what we can do and trying to help and really giving praise and credit and thanks and appreciation and gratitude for people that do … It takes a village to kind of wrap around families like this.”
Like-minded members of the Alzheimer’s support “village” will congregate in St. Johnsbury on the 24th. Laura said she and Leo are planning to be there.
Desrochers said a large, public event is important to make families facing the disease feel seen and not dismissed.
“I think there’s a lot of people in the Northeast Kingdom that have dementia or Alzheimer’s who are very ashamed,” she said. “They feel that they are now less than and that’s far from the truth. They are more than they used to be, just in a different way. And I think having this type of visual active walk will show another reason why we’re doing this.”
For more information on the Alzheimer’s Association and the Walk, including ways to contribute, go online to www.alz.org
