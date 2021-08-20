ST. JOHNSBURY — Organizers for this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s are eager to return the annual fundraiser to its pre-pandemic prominence, and they’re looking for people to support the effort while acknowledging current fundraising superstars.
This year’s local walk is set for Sunday, Sept. 26.
Development manager for the Vermont chapter Of the Alzheimer’s Association Jenna Johnson said it will be exciting to see people reconnect at the Walk this year. Many participants attend every year and the camaraderie that develops around the shared cause is special, and it was something that people missed last year, she said.
The goal this year is to raise $57,000 through the event. The amount falls just under the most ever raised at the event, $60,571 in 2019, but much more than what was raised last year - $44,473 - when the event was altered due to the pandemic. People couldn’t cluster for the special Welcome Center ceremony or the walkthrough town that traditionally follows.
Event chair Nancy Poulos, of St. Johnsbury, called the ability to gather again “absolutely huge.”
She said, “This is an event that brings people together with the common issue of dealing with this disease … That human contact is just so important. It gives hope and support for people to know that there are others dealing with (Alzheimer’s).”
Poulos got involved with fundraising for Alzheimer’s while watching her mother decline through the disease until her mother’s death in 2017. With the passage of time since losing her mom, Poulos’s commitment to helping fight for the cure has not diminished.
“I get more intense (every year),” she said. “I just saw (mom) suffer for so long and then I hear stories of other people going through it and it just makes me want to do more.”
Poulos said this year’s fundraising is going well with five weeks until the event. About half the funding goal has been reached, thus far.
She said the number of registered participants is lagging and she hopes to see lots more people register. That can happen online at act.alz.org/vermont.
The goal is to have at least 310 people turn out to walk, and currently, only 88 people have committed. Poulos said she knows the number will rise as the event draws near. One of the ways that will happen is through the support of St. Johnsbury Academy sports teams, whose members join the gathering each year.
The number of registered teams is strong at this point, Poulos said, with 32 already registered and a goal of 50 by Walk day.
Currently leading the way in fundraising among the registered teams is perennial event supporter Locally Social Coffee through co-owners Ian and Cari Carlet.
Poulos and Johnson said the Carlets’ support has been significant over the years.
“She’s so generous,” said Poulos while talking about Cari Carlet.
Locally Social has already raised $5,250 with five weeks to go until the Walk. The business had set a goal of $5,000. A large sign near the counter of the business shows a fundraising gauge that is fully colored-in to indicate the goal was reached. Donations, though, are still being accepted, and words on the sign note “Collecting Donations until Sept. 26.” There’s a purple collection box on the counter.
“It feels good to do good,” said Cari Carlet. “I hope we really are fighting for something that will lead to a cure.”
The Carlets first role at the Walk was to help put some pep in people’s steps by supplying free coffee. That went on for several years, but it won’t be happening this year.
A combination of their business move from Memorial Drive to Portland Street happening the same month as the Walk and a sense that providing money to the cause has more lasting value than serving as a concession stand means they won’t be supplying coffee.
She will be walking the fundraising route on Sept. 26 and Locally Social is serving as the starting line sponsor.
Cari Carlet said her support for the Alzheimer’s fight is not due to a familial connection to the disease like many people, but she was encouraged by seeing the support of other people and learning just how debilitating the disease is.
One of the great champions of the fight, Cari Carlet said, is her friend, Poulos.
“Nancy is incredibly motivating,” she said.
In second place among the top fundraising teams is Poulos’s team, Joan’s Gems, which is named after her mom. Currently in third place is Team Bud, led by team captain Mickey Esposito in honor of Bud Willey. A team from Morrison Communities in Whitefield, N.H. is fourth, followed by a team called NVRH Cares led by Angela Gaskin.
Poulos said the Walk will happen despite a recent uptick in COVID infections, but the event will be held with health and safety in mind.
“We will be doing everything possible to maximize the health and safety of our Walk participants and volunteers,” said Poulos. “This is our top priority.”
More than six million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease. Information shared by the Vermont chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association notes that in Vermont there are more than 13,000 people living with the disease and 25,000 caregivers.
To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s event, visit act.alz.org/Vermont.
Poulos also put out a call for an additional event sponsor. At this point, no one has stepped up to serve as Promise Garden Sponsor. She said the Promise Garden is a meaningful part of the pre-walk ceremony. It’s where different colored flowers are handed out to people gathered. White is for the hope of an eventual cure. Blue is for people living with the disease. Purple is for people who have lost a loved one to the disease. Yellow is for the caregivers, and orange is the color for general support for the cause.
