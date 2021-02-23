Amatus Recovery Centers Signs Friendship House Lease With AHEAD

After receiving its license from the state earlier this month, Amatus Recovery Centers has now signed a lease with Affordable Housing, Education and Development Inc. to run the AHEAD-owned Friendship House addiction treatment and recovery center in Bethlehem.
The name of the new program will be New Hampshire Detox, managed by Amatus Recovery Centers, Chris Foster, regional executive director for Amatus, said Tuesday.
The Maryland-based company, established in 2015, runs 15 recovery centers in six states.
In addition to Bethlehem, they include two centers in New Hampshire, the Blueprint recovery center in Concord and Bonfire center in Dover.
At the Friendship House, Amatus is planning an expansion in the number of residential treatment services and treatment beds.
“AHEAD is very excited to enter into this partnership with Amatus,” said Mike Claflin, executive director for AHEAD. “They bring a capacity and a passion to the Friendship House that will allow long-term resources to the people in recovery here in New Hampshire.”
New capacity programs include 24-hour telephones and delivery service that will make a big difference in the North Country, he said.
“We are beginning to discuss what is needed to bring up their capacity to 50 beds,” said Claflin. “All in all, this is a very good development for the Friendship House, and those who it will serve.”
The new operation is aimed at expanding treatment and recovery services in the North Country, a region that for many years has had a lack of services compared with more densely populated areas downstate.
The Friendship House, at 2957 Main St./Route 302, was previously managed by the North Country Health Consortium from late 2017 to December 2020, after the new $5.5 million building was completed to replace the original Friendship House built in the 1960s.
Sitting on 16 acres, the Friendship House is currently a 32-bed facility that provides substance use disorder treatment and recovery services to low-income residents.
Now at the helm, Amatus will provide medically monitored intensive in-patient services, clinically managed high-intensity residential services, partial hospitalization services, intensive out-patient services, case management, alumni and continuing care and family programming.
The plan going forward is to increase the services to include 24/7 admission and build out the facility to accommodate 14 to 16 new beds.
There are currently 28 residential beds and four special detox beds, the latter of which can be made into a residential treatment area with two more residential beds to house two more clients, bringing it to 36 beds, Foster said in January.
The additional beds beyond that to reach the 50-bed mark will be installed through construction.
Employees are expected to total 42.5 full-time equivalent.
The new facility is the first of its kind north of the Notch and the only addiction treatment center in a 65-mile radius.
It will have an executive director and clinical director, as well as outreach representatives and alumni.
