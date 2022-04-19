Ambulance Responding To Interstate Crash Struck By Tractor-Trailer

A Lyndon Rescue ambulance responding a crash on Interstate 91 early Tuesday was struck by a tractor-trailer as the ambulance turned to take an interstate U-turn.
Delbert Reed, 74, of East Haven, was driving the ambulance and attempted to turn off the southbound lane to access the emergency services road to reverse directions. Lyndon Rescue had been toned to a reported rollover crash, and Reed was trying to gain access to the scene via the northbound lane.
According to a report by Trooper Sean Brennan, as Reed started to make the turn a 2018 Kenworth truck, hauling a trailer, struck the left front of the ambulance. No one was hurt in the ambulance, noted the trooper, and the driver of the TT unit, Todd Rivers, 50, of Sheffield, was also OK.
Trooper Brennan described the damage to the ambulance as “significant.” The truck sustained significant damage to the right front quarter.
The vehicles were removed from the scene by multiple wrecker companies. Members from the Lyndonville Fire Department, Vermont DMV Enforcement as well as Lyndon Rescue responded to the crash. Trooper Brennan said the crash investigation is ongoing.
State police did not provide information related to the initial crash emergency that directed Lyndon Rescue to respond to the area.
