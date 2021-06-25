Overnight hikers from near and far — as well as the “hut croo” — rejoice: the Appalachian Mountain Club’s eight huts in the White Mountains will be open at full capacity starting this coming Thursday, July 1.
Last year, the high-elevation huts were closed to overnight guests for the first time in their over-130-year history.
While the huts reopened for overnight guests on June 3 of this year, it has been at limited capacity: a cohort model allowed groups to bunk in their own space (either their own room, or a discreet section of a larger bunkroom) and meals were shared only by the cohort.
This Thursday, however, most everything will be back to normal, including dinner: eating shoulder-to-shoulder with strangers and passing plates of food around the communal table.
The only remaining change from pre-COVID times will be bedding: guests will need to bring their own sleeping bag and pillow this summer and fall, since the huts do not have enough storage or laundry capacity to ensure proper cleaning or replacement of shared bedding. Mattresses will be disinfected between users.
James Wrigley, Director of White Mountain Lodging Operations for the AMC, said Friday that the huts are just about fully staffed for the year — the hut system employs 51 people spread throughout the eight huts in a normal year. While Wrigley says June has been slow due to the cohort bunkspace model lowering availability, the AMC is expecting normal occupancy for the remainder of the year.
According to a blog post on the AMC website, vaccination is recommended, but not required, for guests.
“At present, requiring proof of vaccination at our facilities would jeopardize the Special Use permits that allow for our operation as a non-profit entity on public lands,” it reads.
The AMC’s hiker shuttle began operation starting on June 3 after not operating last season. At this time, masks are required.
According to Wrigley, last year the huts were able to remain open to the public for water, restrooms, trail information and rescue services, allowing the AMC to maintain much of their mission impacts beyond the support for recreation through overnight lodging. Trail crews ran on a “very scaled-down” model to address major issues and residential youth programs such as Teen Wilderness Adventures and A Mountain Classroom were suspended with a shifted focus on supporting schools on how to best use the newfound demand for outdoor instruction.
The AMC’s White Mountains “frontcountry” lodges (the Highland Center and Pinkham Notch Joe Dodge Lodge) were able to open July 1 of last year onward, though suffered low demand.
“That low demand was, in part, normal seasonal dips in stick season and the obvious impacts to travel and tourism felt by the pandemic,” said Wrigley.
Wrigley added that day hiker numbers have continued to follow the high trend that the AMC has seen in the region over the past five years, and the AMC is already hiring for the fall hut crew, whose season starts on August 18.
The eight huts include the Lonesome Lake Hut and Greenleaf huts in Franconia Notch as well as Galehead, Zealand Falls, Lakes of the Clouds, Madison Spring, Mizpah Spring, and Carter Notch huts.
The Randolph Mountain Club, which maintains four shelters in the Northern Presidentials, has opened just two of them (The Perch and the Log Cabin) with the same restrictions as last year: one group in each shelter and one group per platform. Gray Knob and Crag Camp continue to be closed until further notice.
