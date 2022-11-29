Amended Ordinance Will Fine Violators Who Block Littleton Sidewalks In Winter

LITTLETON — After a public hearing on Monday, the Select Board agreed to amend the ordinance for the winter care of municipal sidewalks and to fine violators who put personal property on them, such as sandwich boards, that impede the public works sidewalk plow and jeopardize pedestrian safety.
Littleton Police Chief Paul Smith, who presented the proposal, said it is officially an amendment to the traffic ordinance.
“The intent is to assist the Department of Public Works with snow removal and cleaning up sidewalks during the winter months,” he said. “We’re blessed with very nice, wide sidewalks. People have a tendency to display things on the sidewalks or leave things on the sidewalks during the winter months, which impedes DPW and its ability to maintain those sidewalks. It creates a safety issue for pedestrians as far as slippery sidewalks. The snow isn’t removed in a timely manner. Some things are in the way of the plow.”
To keep winter operations efficient, a sidewalk plow operator should not have to get out of the plow every 10 minutes to ask someone to move something just to clear a sidewalk, said Smith.
The language now added to Chapter 1 of the traffic ordinance states, “It shall be a violation of this chapter for any person or business to place, leave, or construct any property on a municipal sidewalk between Nov. 1 and April 15 of each year, unless the owner of said property has a waiver in writing from the director of public works.”
Smith said the prohibition will be for all hours from Nov. 1 to April 15 because it snows during the day and the town can sometimes see storms lasting 24 or 36 hours that require DPW crews to be out there constantly.
DPW will monitor compliance, he said.
“What are the consequence for not complying?” asked Carrie Gendreau, vice-chair of the Select Board.
The penalty ranges from $1 to $1,000 or $2,000, said Smith.
“If it got to that point, you know it’s really gotten bad,” he said.
The police department’s prosecutor can set the fine amount, he said.
The new sidewalk ordinance is similar to people plowing snow into the roadway, said Smith.
Plowing snow into the roadway is against the ordinance, but DPW will contact the person, tell them it’s against the ordinance and that it’s creating issues with the operations, and ask them to stop, he said.
Generally, most people didn’t know it was against the ordinance and they stop, he said.
“If they don’t, that’s when we get involved and say, ‘here’s your warning, otherwise we will have to cite you,’” said Smith. “Our goal is to work with the merchants. This is certainly more of an educational tool to help public works with their snow removal operations, and it’s a pedestrian safety issue. But, ultimately, if somebody really gives us push-back, we’re asking for the authority under the ordinance to charge them with a penalty.”
The Select Board voted 3-0 to add the sidewalk language into the first chapter of the traffic ordinance.
Smith said the proposal also came with support and input from several Main Street merchants.
The Nov. 1 to April 15 dates for the sidewalks correspond to the dates for Littleton’s winter parking ban on streets.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.