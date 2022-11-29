Amended Ordinance Will Fine Violators Who Block Littleton Sidewalks In Winter
To keep sidewalk snow plow operations efficient and pedestrians safe, the Littleton Select Board has amended the town's traffic ordinance to prohibit personal property, such as sandwich boards, on municipal sidewalks from Nov. 15 to April 1. Repeat violators face fines. (Photo by Robert Blechl)

LITTLETON — After a public hearing on Monday, the Select Board agreed to amend the ordinance for the winter care of municipal sidewalks and to fine violators who put personal property on them, such as sandwich boards, that impede the public works sidewalk plow and jeopardize pedestrian safety.

Littleton Police Chief Paul Smith, who presented the proposal, said it is officially an amendment to the traffic ordinance.

