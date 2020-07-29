American Heart Association Honors CALEX With EMS Silver Award

CALEX Ambulance personnel walk from a DHART helicopter in a Walden field off Route 15 on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, after caring for the victim of a car crash. (Photo by Dana Gray)

ST. JOHNSBURY — The American Heart Association named CALEX Ambulance Service an award-winning respondent to heart attacks.

The local ambulance team received the American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline® EMS Silver Award for implementing quality improvement measures for the treatment of patients who experience severe heart attacks.

