Veterans gather for a closing ceremony in front of the St. Johnsbury American Legion Post 58 on Maple Street on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. The Legion and the Legion Auxiliary will celebrate the 100th anniversary of both organizations on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. (File Photo by Dana Gray)
American Legion Auxiliary President Bev Terrill, of St. Johnsbury, places a wreath at the veterans memorial marker at the Legion on Maple Street in St. Johnsbury on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. The Legion and the Legion Auxiliary will celebrate the 100th anniversary of both organizations on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. (File Photo by Dana Gray)
ST. JOHNSBURY — A local celebration on Saturday will mark a century for the veterans’ organization American Legion and the Legion’s support organization, the American Legion Auxiliary.
The public is invited to an open house at American Legion Post #58 on Maple Street in St. Johnsbury between 1 and 5 p.m. on Saturday. The event will commemorate the significant 100-year anniversary for the Legion and its Auxiliary.
