LYNDON — Veterans of the Vietnam era were welcomed home during a reception held in their honor on Sunday afternoon at the American Legion Post 30, just a few days before Veterans Day.
A total of 25 veterans of the Vietnam era were officially recognized during the Vietnam War Era Recognition Dinner hosted by the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 30 Lyndon in partnership with the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Saint John de Crevecoeur chapter.
The DAR, as well as the United States Government, provided items including certificates, lapel pins, bumper stickers, decals and more, which were presented by DAR representative Nola Forbes, who thanked the veterans.
Some of the honored veterans were given recognition at the event posthumously, while some were not in attendance, but their honors were received by family members attending the reception.
Honored at the event either themselves or with family collecting their honors were the following veterans: David Allen, Robert Bonnell, Robert Brooks, Joseph Byron, David Cassidy, Joyce Cassidy, Merrill Cleveland, Arthur Coolbeth, Gordon Coolbeth, John Cruddas, Stanley Dauphin, Mark Dennison, Henry Greer, Paul Hevey, Robert Larmay, Forrest Little, Alexander Lohr, Joe Lowe, Wayne Marshia, Armand Martin, George Newland, Ghislain Roy, William Shaw, David Young and Donald Young.
Of that group, Joseph Byron, Merrill Cleveland, Stanley Dauphin, Henry Greer, Ghislain Roy, Mark Dennison and Donald Young were in attendance in person and posed at the end of the event for a photo.
Veterans honored posthumously included: David Allen, Robert Bonnell, David Cassidy, Arthur Coolbeth, Gordon Coolbeth, Paul Hevey, Armand Martin, George Newland and David Young.
Marine Corps veteran Paul Hevey’s widow, Sherry, attended the ceremony with her sister and brother-in-law, Stanley Dauphin, one of the Vietnam veterans being honored, and said, “He would be very proud of this.”
Post Commander Jay Matthews introduced Auxiliary Post 30’s President Bonnie Lohr and other officials from the post to begin the event, saying, “We all welcome you and thank you for coming and hope you enjoy your time here.”
Auxiliary President Bonnie Lohr introduced Corrinna Colson, who spoke at the event. She is an Honor Flight guardian and took her first Honor Flight on Father’s Day with a Vietnam veteran earlier this year. “As a guardian and someone who loves veterans, I could not have asked for a better experience.
“My service in the American Legion Auxiliary started after my father’s death in 2010,” began Colson, saying her father died due to exposure from Agent Orange. “He was my best friend and after he passed the only thing I could think to do was to serve veterans.”
She said, “Like many Vietnam veterans, he never talked of his service. To any Vietnam veterans in this room, I applaud you and thank you for your service.”
Nancy Young of the Auxiliary was thanked in the program for putting the event together; she noted that the Auxiliary was donating $100 to Honor Flight New England. She was presented with a lapel pin and honors for her late husband who served during the Vietnam era.
“The American Legion Auxiliary worked with DAR to find the Veterans of family and friends in our community who served in the era between 1955 to 1975,” said Lohr, who accepted honors for her late brother who served during the Vietnam era. Her husband accepted honors for his father, who likewise served.
Next up was Joe Byron, a Vietnam veteran honored at the event, who spoke about Honor Flights - he is the founder of Honor Flight New England.
He said he met a World War II POW whose story touched him and sometime after that encounter he contacted the Honor Flight to see if they had anyone to offer the flights in the North Country. He was told that the group must raise its own money to make the flights happen, saying, “We just completed our 63rd flight,” to applause.
“To be coming here, a 2-hour ride from home to be with you, there is no one more fortunate than me,” said Byron. He said the flights are more than a trip to Washington, “It provides an opportunity for them to tell their stories … You have it tucked deep down inside you,” the memories, the loss of friends, the trauma. “For many, they share for the very first time … it’s their opportunity to let it go and for some, it’s closure.”
He said the eldest was 103 the youngest went into World War II at age 14 1/2 who forged his birth certificate to serve his country.
“For our Vietnam vets (coming home) they were disrespected,” said Byron, offering his personal apologies for how they were treated coming home, saying “We will never forget what you did for our country.”
Byron said the wife of a veteran who went on an Honor Flight told volunteers they brought back a different man. “In some cases, we deal with some emotional breakdowns … we’re silent as they let it go, because as much as we think we understand the only ones who truly do are the ones who have been in combat.”
About 75 people were in attendance at the event, and were able to thank the heroes from the Vietnam era.
Byron shared some of the notes from veterans who have taken the Honor Flight, including one who said the day wiped away “the hidden wound of unfinished business.”
On every Honor Flight, the veterans tell volunteers, “We did what we had to do, the real heroes didn’t come home.”
Byron was given a standing ovation as he offered Honor Flights to all Vietnam veterans, saying, “We’ll give you the welcome home you deserve.” He was among those honored for their service.
