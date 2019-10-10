Military veterans in and around Orleans, Essex, and Caledonia counties are invited for a special service session hosted by American Legion Post 58 located at 11 Maple St. in St. Johnsbury on Oct 19, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. American Legion staff will be available to discuss veterans’ benefits, the Legion’s legislative efforts, membership opportunities and service to the community. A veterans service officer will be available to discuss claims and other benefits questions.
In keeping with the over 100 years of tradition of the American Legion, Legion posts in the area will focus on community service and assistance to veterans. The scope and nature of the posts’ community service is determined by its members and with input from local civic and community officials.
