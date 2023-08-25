American Legion Seeking Deck Addition At Its Historic Property
Ashley Hagan, acting bar manager at the American Legion Post 58 in St. Johnsbury, enters the Legion building on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. Plans call for a new deck to be built where the front steps are now located. (Photo by Dana Gray)

ST. JOHNSBURY — A proposed American Legion addition before the town’s Development Review Board is meant to bring a breath of fresh air to the service organization’s historic headquarters downtown.

The local Legion Post 58 is requesting a permit to build a deck on the Maple Street-facing side of its building. DRB members will consider the request for the 22-foot by 33-foot exterior addition at a meeting on Thursday.

