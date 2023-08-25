American Legion Seeking Deck Addition At Its Historic Property

ST. JOHNSBURY — A proposed American Legion addition before the town’s Development Review Board is meant to bring a breath of fresh air to the service organization’s historic headquarters downtown.
The local Legion Post 58 is requesting a permit to build a deck on the Maple Street-facing side of its building. DRB members will consider the request for the 22-foot by 33-foot exterior addition at a meeting on Thursday.
Post Commander Bruce Cushman said a deck has been discussed for a few years to create an outdoor space for members and visitors to congregate when the weather is nice. Club officials approved the plan a couple of years ago.
“When it’s beautiful out people don’t want to sit inside,” he said. “Sitting out a deck on a Sunday afternoon with some people looking down through St. Johnsbury we thought would be a good idea.”
The Legion’s building, constructed in 1920, sits at the corner of North Avenue and Maple Street. The front of the building faces south, overlooking Maple Street and downtown Railroad Street.
Cushman, a veteran of the U.S. Army, said there’s a revitalization happening in St. Johnsbury’s downtown, and “we want to be a part of that.”
The request to build the deck was part of the DRB’s July meeting, but it was tabled for a month because more construction details were needed.
The plans are subject to review by the town’s Design Advisory Committee. One of the questions asked by DAC member Kim Behr was “Can you tell us how the deck will relate to the 1920 architecture? Specifically, the railings.”
The additional details provided include:
• The deck will be pressure-treated wood, floor to be stained and facing to be painted white after curing for a year
• Existing stairs to be removed and relocated to the east side.
• Railings will be black metal.
• Stairs and deck support to be painted/stained to match the building.
• Area between ground and deck floor to be enclosed – lattice suggested.
• Add landscaping to include shrubs on each side of the deck for visual balance.
On Aug. 9, DAC Chair Robert Swartz reported that the information on the plan was sufficient for the committee to recommend project approval to the DRB.
Cushman said the deck will have tables and umbrellas and should provide enough space for 25 to 30 people to relax and mingle.
If the DRB gives its approval on Thursday, Cushman said the Legion is hoping to get the project done this fall. He said he’s talked to Travis Bugbee at St. Johnsbury Academy about the possibility of building trades students to work on the deck construction.
Cushman said the Legion, along with other service clubs in town like the VFW and the Elks, are important to the community and provide support.
He said he knows the stigma attached to veterans clubs does not apply.
“It’s not about sitting at a bar and drinking; it’s about what we give back to the community … we’re a place for veterans to come; it’s a place for people come and sit and talk about things.”
The American Legion is an organization of U.S. war veterans. It was formed on March 15, 1919, in Paris, France, by a thousand officers and men of the American Expeditionary Forces. Congress created an official charter for the Legion on Sept. 16, 1919. On July 30, President Donald Trump signed the Legion Act, which changes the eligibility requirement from seven war eras to two: April 6, 1917, to Nov. 11, 1918, and Dec. 7, 1941 to a time later determined by the federal government.
When Post 58 was established in St. Johnsbury the building it now calls home was serving as a school.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.