American Performance Polymer Workers Connected To Services Following Mass Layoff

A furlough two months ago of 170 employees at American Performance Polymers, a nitrile medical exam glove manufacturer in Colebrook, has since moved to a mass layoff that prompted a health insurance brokerage to take quick action to help provide ongoing health insurance to employees about to lose it.
The state, sending up a Rapid Response team, also stepped in this week to provide various services to APP employees.
On Tuesday, the New Hampshire-based Health Market Connect, which runs a federally funded program to provide no-cost health insurance assistance, signed up five APP employees and spoke with some 50 more who might need coverage in the future.
The organization was under a tight deadline.
“Our purpose in getting on this really quick is because in two days someone will have to pay for expensive COBRA [continuation of health coverage] or go without, and there’s always a handful of people who have such heavy medical needs that we wanted to try to find those people quickly,” HMC President Keith Ballingall said Thursday. “That way, we could get them free Medicaid or low-cost Marketplace insurance starting today.”
Time was of the essence.
“This was a shift from a furlough to a plain old layoff, and that was the challenge,” said Ballingall. “That’s what shifted it to no more health insurance.”
HMC, whose staff of 10 includes a representative in Lancaster, is ready to return to Colebrook for any future needs, he said.
Marking its first anniversary on Wednesday, HMC works with Medicaid and with the Marketplace that was created through the Affordable Care Act.
Its navigators located throughout New Hampshire guide residents through the process of finding an affordable health care plan that fits their budget and healthcare needs.
For many people, including APP employees, it’s often a matter of who doesn’t have insurance offered through a spouse, said Ballingall.
The APP employees this week were signed up at the Tillotson Center in Colebrook, as part of the Rapid Response sessions hosted by the New Hampshire Division of Economic Development.
While there, HMC navigators provided answers to questions by APP employees about health coverage options and plans, and they had the goal of identifying the most pressing situations and employees with health needs.
On site were Julee Monahan, the HMC navigator from Lancaster, and Ballingall, who came up from southern New Hampshire.
“Everybody else is already committed and it’s really important and I personally jumped on it to go up,” said Ballingall. “I expected the mood in Colebrook to be somber, but it was quite the opposite — the energy was palpable as the community rallied to support these employees. It was incredible to see the community come together to support these employees and we were proud to be a part of that effort. This is a prime example of why HMC exists — to serve the community every day and in times of crisis.”
That effort to serve will continue as needs arise.
“APP as an organization will likely find people who need help and send them our way,” said Ballingall. “The hard part is once we move into today, that person’s plan starts on the first of October. We went up to get that immediate piece, and now anyone we help over the next few weeks is all in that same place, where they start the first of October. We will continue to work with the DHHS office [New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services] out of Berlin, APP, and the New Hampshire Works office.”
If there is any hint of a new group of APP people needing help, HMC will send a team back up, he said.
“We put [HMC] together a year ago to make sure we had somebody in the unique parts of the state,” said Ballingall. “Our whole team speaks six languages and Julee also does American sign language. No matter who, we hope we can help them. Of all the unique communities in the state, Colebrook is impressive, and the North Country is impressive in general in how they come together.”
The New Hampshire Division of Economic Development had an entire Rapid Response team at the Tillotson Center on Monday and Tuesday, said Taylor Caswell, commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Business and Economic Affairs, which has under its umbrella the economic development division.
The team, helping in ways big and small, connected APP employees to other area employers for new jobs as well as to individualized services, he said.
“They had 20 different employers, and somewhere between 50 and 60 employees came in and they worked with them,” said Caswell. “The other great thing that we do with that program is if people need other assistance we can connect them. There were people who had some staff benefits that were expiring and we helped them get that. In those two days, our team was doing everything they could to help the people.”
The Rapid Response team, which comes out of the BEA’s Office of Workforce Opportunity, has evolved through the years to include multi-agency support that not only helps people find new jobs, but looks into special needs, like family needs, said Caswell.
“Sometimes people have other things going on and we want to use the opportunity when we’re in front of them to make sure they’re getting everything they possibly can to support their situation,” he said. “When we get a situation like this, we send out a team of people from multiple agencies. It’s led by our department, but it includes employment services and health and human services and we go up and rent space and invite everybody to come. We get a bunch of other employers to help transition them into something new. We got a really strong response from the employer side. It was a pretty successful event given the unfortunate situation that we’re in.”
Caswell said, “Businesses have to make tough decisions sometimes, but for a lot of businesses it’s nice to know that help is there for their employees. Even if it’s temporary, we can adapt to whatever the employer is looking to do that’s possible.”
While seeking significant capital investment to fulfill orders, APP, owned by Rich Renehan, had to furlough and then lay off 170 of its 180 full-time employees in early July.
According to a Sept. 2 story in the Colebrook Chronicle, Renehan announced this week that APP has terminated 165 jobs, but once the company obtains additional contracts, it can reach out to those people.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.