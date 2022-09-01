American Performance Polymer Workers Connected To Services Following Mass Layoff

Julee Monahan, left, a navigator with Health Market Connect, and Keith Ballingall, president of HMC, were at the Tillotson Center in Colebrook on Tuesday to help connect employees laid off from American Performance Polymers, a nitrile medical exam glove manufacturer in Colebrook, with health insurance options. (Contributed photo)

A furlough two months ago of 170 employees at American Performance Polymers, a nitrile medical exam glove manufacturer in Colebrook, has since moved to a mass layoff that prompted a health insurance brokerage to take quick action to help provide ongoing health insurance to employees about to lose it.

The state, sending up a Rapid Response team, also stepped in this week to provide various services to APP employees.

